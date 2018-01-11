Rundown Roxbury a pub renovator’s $6m delight

The Roxbury, at 180-182 St Johns Road, Glebe has sold for more than $5 million

If you have ever dreamt of becoming a publican then this could be your chance, with former pub The Roxbury in Glebe hitting the market with a guide of $5.95 million.

Still decked out with the original bar, kitchen, dining area and gaming room, the watering hole situated at 180-182 St Johns Rd has the potential to be turned into a trendy inner city establishment.

On top of receiving a pub, the offering includes the adjoining terrace as well as the hotel and pokie licenses.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The opportunities for buyers are endless, with the site already having DA approval for 25 studio apartments and a retail space on the ground floor.

Kristian Morris of Ray White Commercial Sydney City Fringe is selling the property with Justin Rose and said the DA added extra value.

“Being close to the university, this type of accommodation is really popular,” he says.

“Opportunities like this don’t come up very often.”

Morris adds that he is close to securing a deal, with the interested party keen to take up the approved plans while running a pub downstairs.

The Roxbury has been closed for around a year and last changed hands in 2014 for $3.4 million.

This article from the Inner West Courier was originally published as “Former pub The Roxbury on the market for $5.95m”.