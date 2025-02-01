Local experts bring national property brand to Hobart

A number of Tasmania’s top commercial real estate professionals have joined forces to open their own business, backed by Australasia’s largest real estate group.

From Monday, Ray White Commercial Tasmania will be the 60th commercial office in this national network, spearheaded by Tom Balcombe, Claude Alcorso, Trevor Fox, Heather Mason, Hayden Peck, and Matthew Wallace.

Ray White Group managing director Dan White said he was humbled by the opportunity to partner with such a successful and high calibre team to establish RWC’s first Tasmanian business.

“Our market-leading position has been built on the ambition of generations of members that have grown businesses that serve their local community,” Mr White said.

“We are delighted that this tradition continues with such a comprehensive team joining us and bringing with them deep market knowledge and relationships, and a determination to build a business of which we all will be extremely proud.

“Tassie holds a special place in our hearts as the birthplace of my great-grandfather Ray White, and I am sure he would be proud to see such a fantastic team behind RWC Tasmania.”

RWC Tasmania partner Claude Alcorso said the Ray White network is unparalleled within the Australasian marketplace, having almost 1000 offices, including 60 designated commercial offices.

“We are a full-service commercial real estate agency, with sales, leasing and property management and have experts across all asset classes, specialising in industrial, retail, office, tourism and hospitality assets, with plans already mapped out to expand into a full line agency in the near future,” he said.

“We’ve listened to people and are looking forward to providing a strong commercial agency option for Tasmanian property owners.

“We believe Tasmania, being an island state, has never had a better opportunity to be connected to the world.”

RWCT partner Tom Balcombe said joining Ray White was a natural choice.

“We wanted to be Tasmanian owned and operated, but with international exposure,” he said.

“The Ray White Group is committed to the future, they invest in it, they live in it.

“With that kind of support behind us, there’s no limit to what we can achieve.”

RWC head James Linacre welcomed the team at RWC Tasmania to the Ray White family.

“We look forward to supporting RWC Tasmania and being the springboard for them to excel,” Mr Linacre said.

“I can’t wait to witness everything they achieve over the next 12 months, and into the future.”

In the coming days, the Mercury understands RWCT will launch to market a significant Hobart property. Watch for details.