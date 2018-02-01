Buy
Campbelltown
Franciscan Order of Friars Minor sells Campbelltown seniors site
Metro Storage pays $47m for Blaxland Home Centre
Interests associated with Metro Storage have emerged as the buyer of a major large-format centre in western Sydney in a $47.5 million play.
Heathley offers $40m industrial logistics portfolio
Sydney-based Heathley Asset Management has put a $40 million portfolio of high quality industrial logistics on the eastern seaboard on the block as it focuses its attention on medical property.
