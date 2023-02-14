Buy your own job: 5 seaside motels on the market

With regional tourism numbers increasing now could be a great time to consider a change of pace. Picture: realcommercial.com

Increasingly popular again among holidaymakers, motels have been luring sea-changers and lifestyle seekers in recent years, with the trend expected to continue.

There may be vacancy signs at motels around Australia, but given the economic and lifestyle opportunities they offer, you may want to check in for good.

Motels are back in vogue among travellers thanks to their often-idyllic seaside locations, spacious rooms, retro charm and favourable price point.

And with a surge in domestic and international tourism expected over the medium-term, high occupancy rates will continue to push up room rates.

It could just be the perfect time to buy one. Owner-occupiers will tell you that small ones are not onerous to run and can be a lot of fun if you like meeting new people.

Here are some that cost little more than the median Australian house but offer a business and a lifestyle to boot, with words of experience from some of the people who own them.

Riverside Motel, Karuah, NSW

In Karuah, a waterside town known for its oysters on the NSW north coast, the Riverside Motel boasts six updated rooms and a two-bedroom owner’s apartment for $1.55 million.

Agent Jacqueline Featherby at Resort Brokers said there’s been plenty of interest from prospective owner-occupiers looking for “an easy-to-operate business in a beautiful coastal town”.

Lisa Floyd has owned the property for 12 years, bringing up two young children while she managed the business.

“It’s loads of fun and I’ve become friends with the repeat customers,” she said. “Karuah is also undergoing beautification at the moment with so many new people moving to the area.”

The small size of the motel makes it ideal for a semi-retired couple who don’t want to work too hard or a younger couple who could use it as a stepping stone to something bigger, she added.

“Even for someone who has no experience, if they like being around people, they’d be happy.”

The Moorings at Metung, Victoria

For $2.2 million, you can secure the management rights to this 4.5-star waterfront accommodation in Metung Village overlooking Bancroft Bay in Victoria’s East Gippsland.

The business includes 31 individually-owned luxury units to let and five motel rooms under a new 25-year lease, which provide an annual income of around $400,000.

“It’s an absolute waterfront and perfect for lifestyle seekers and sea-changers looking to run their own business with very good returns,” said agent Ian Crooks at Resort Brokers, who said there’s been plenty of interest from buyers in Victoria.

The resort-style property comes with an indoor and outdoor pool, spa, tennis court and private marina, as well as a freehold manager’s residence.

Little Norfolk Bay Events and Chalets, Little Norfolk Bay, Tasmania

This tiny hotel lies surrounded by trees on the shores of Little Norfolk Bay close to the stunning beaches of Eaglehawk Neck yet only around an hour’s drive from Hobart.

There’s an owner’s residence, currently being used for events and workshops that was once a 50-seater restaurant, plus four studio apartments, with the business seeking offers over $1.6 million.

Eloise Ennett, who has owned Little Norfolk Bay Events and Chalets for 16 years, said the business can be scaled up or down, depending on how much people want to take on.

“The event house can be turned back into a main residence or into a restaurant showcasing the amazing produce of the Tasman Peninsula,” she said.

“It’s a lovely community and a wonderful area for nature lovers.”

The Sunlover Lodge, Kinka Beach, Queensland

The Sunlover Lodge is a minute’s walk to pretty Kinka Beach, making it the perfect getaway spot, and John Raynor, who has owned the property for a decade, said you don’t have to work too hard, either.

With a guide price of between $1.3 million and $2.3 million, the motel offers a three-bedroom main residence, four two-bedroom units, three one-bedroom bungalows and one studio, with 50% of the accommodation currently leased out as long-term rentals.

“You only need to work for a few hours per day — less if you employ cleaners — then you have free time. It’s an incredible lifestyle and the Capricorn Coast is really growing,” Mr Raynor said.

Agent Russell Breach at Ray White said there’s been plenty of interest from prospective owner-occupiers around the country.

Kinka Beach is at the gateway to the Keppel Islands and the southern Great Barrier Reef.

The Daintree Rainforest Retreat Motel, Queensland

For those looking to get off the grid, the Daintree Rainforest Retreat Motel could offer the perfect tropical escape — for just $895,000.

Nestled among lush rainforest, there’s a three-bedroom manager’s residence, 10 rooms, a restaurant, a licensed bar and a lounge overlooking the pool. The place is powered by solar and generators.

Agent Antonio Curulli at Tourism Brokers said the property, currently in the hands of a corporate entity, has already attracted more than 150 enquiries.

“It’s been immensely popular. It would certainly be ideal for those looking for a special type of sea change or tree change. It has good wifi so would suit a couple where one is a nomadic worker and the other could focus on the property.”

It’s located 15 minutes from the Daintree River and five minutes from sublime Cow Bay Beach, with Port Douglas around an hour away.

Why a seaside motel is a savvy investment move

Analysts expect more people to snap up motels as part of a lifestyle move.

Partner at Burgess Rawson Darren Beehag said sea-changers and family operators are increasingly looking for motels in popular tourism destinations and those at lower price points.

“Generally, motels in prized coastal locations with quality amenities and value-adding capability will be sought after.”

And those keen to roll their sleeves up and get creative may be financially rewarded, said Hayley Manvell, associate director of CBRE Hotels.

“Forward-thinking buyers have sought to transform older-style motels into retro design-focused offerings that cater to this new generation of travellers who are seeking more than just a bed to rest their head or cookie-cutter chain hotels and motels,” she said.

“A focus on sustainability and wellness is a plus.”