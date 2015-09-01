Real commercial

Airlie Beach

Action hots up in Queensland island market
News
Action hots up in Queensland island market
The hype surrounding the relaunch of several high-profile Queensland islands early next year is expected to underpin the marketing of Long Island, which has a price expectation of about $20 million.
Airlie Beach oceanfront resort to ride tourism wave
News
Airlie Beach oceanfront resort to ride tourism wave
One of Australia’s most picturesque oceanside resorts has floated onto the market, with Airlie Beach’s Coral Sea Resort chasing a new owner.
Plans revealed for $583m Lindeman Island revamp
News
Plans revealed for $583m Lindeman Island revamp
Half a decade after buying Queensland’s Lindeman Island, the Chinese owners have finally revealed their redevelopment agenda — although the Great Barrier Reef resort is not slated to open for business until late 2021. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
Slices of island heaven up for grabs in Queensland
News
Slices of island heaven up for grabs in Queensland
Who hasn’t dreamt about owning an island resort in the Whitsundays? Or maybe a tropical resort at the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef?
Fund manager splashes $15.3m for Port of Airlie terminal
News
Fund manager splashes $15.3m for Port of Airlie terminal
Fund manager Sentinel Property Group has made a dive into the tourism market, acquiring the Port of Airlie Maritime Terminal.
6 articles foundViewing 1 - 6Page 1 of 1
  • Prev
  • 1
  • Next
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.