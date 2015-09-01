Buy
Airlie Beach
News
Dreamy QLD backpackers offers beach for your buck
News
Action hots up in Queensland island market
The hype surrounding the relaunch of several high-profile Queensland islands early next year is expected to underpin the marketing of Long Island, which has a price expectation of about $20 million.
News
Airlie Beach oceanfront resort to ride tourism wave
One of Australia’s most picturesque oceanside resorts has floated onto the market, with Airlie Beach’s Coral Sea Resort chasing a new owner.
News
Plans revealed for $583m Lindeman Island revamp
Half a decade after buying Queensland’s Lindeman Island, the Chinese owners have finally revealed their redevelopment agenda — although the Great Barrier Reef resort is not slated to open for business until late 2021. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Slices of island heaven up for grabs in Queensland
Who hasn’t dreamt about owning an island resort in the Whitsundays? Or maybe a tropical resort at the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef?
News
Fund manager splashes $15.3m for Port of Airlie terminal
Fund manager Sentinel Property Group has made a dive into the tourism market, acquiring the Port of Airlie Maritime Terminal.
6 articles found
