Dreamy QLD backpackers offers beach for your buck

Ocean views don’t come much more unspoiled than at this Magnetic Island backpackers.

And the prime slice of securely-leased beachside paradise could be yours, with the property now on the market.

The Queensland property at 1 Nelly Bay Rd is home to a significant backpacker operation in the popular tourist region between Cairns and Airlie Beach, with Base Backpackers hosting 186 beds, 11 campsites and additional food and beverage facilities on the 1.068ha site.

The main building totals 1244sqm, but it’s the location that will drive most of the appeal.

Savills Hotels director Leon Alaban, who is marketing the backpackers with colleague Christian Tsalikis, says the location speaks for itself.

“The offering provides investors with the ideal beachfront asset, a solid covenant with a lease to Base Backpackers, who operate a business that procures an excellent trading history,” Alaban says.

Tourism Adventure Group operates Base Backpackers, along with 27 other hostels across Australia, through their Base, Nomads and United brands.

The company’s new 10-year lease is for $500,000 plus GST each year, with an additional three 10-year options.

Savills also says there is scope to develop the site further, subject to council approval.

Base Backpackers is for sale through expressions of interest, which close on December 5.