Sydney’s popular Watsons Bay Hotel set for Hamptons make over by publican Arthur Laundy’s daughter Danielle Richardson, Shane Richardson

The billionaire Laundy family are spending $3m on a major renovation of the Watsons Bay Hotel, which they fully acquired two years ago following the purchase of the remaining half share from Fraser Short.

Publican Arthur Laundy’s daughter Danielle Richardson and her husband Shane Richardson, who now run the Sydney operations of the 90-strong pub and hotel group, are leading the renovation of the Top and Mid Decks of the Watsons Bay Hotel which is set to launch later this year.

“It’s probably the most beautiful spot in the hotel,” said Danielle Richardson in an interview with The Australian. “We are redoing it as a weatherproof Hamptons style bar, which will be the most premier location for a wedding or an event. It will operate as both.

“It will be popular with locals as a bar because it’s stylish and beautiful. It will be a premier location for both tourists and locals,” said Mrs Richardson, who spent 30 years working in the hospitality industry for companies such as Asahi and Carlton & United Breweries, before joining Laundy Hotels.

Mrs Richardson divulged that it had been a while since any investment had been made at Watsons Bay Hotel on the shores of Sydney Harbour.

“We took it back over two years ago, we have been working on how we establish it as one of Sydney’s most premier locations.”

Mrs Richardson said she and her husband Shane are now in charge of all Sydney operations for Laundy Hotels, while her brother Craig Laundy and father Arthur Laundy, run other parts of the business with the Karedis family.

“We are still trading very well on a year to date basis, still on an upward trend for our food and beverage. We have put so much effort into food and beverage over the last 5 years, we are reaping the benefit.”

“It will be an awesome summer, we can’t wait.”

Mrs Richardson said the family’s Sinclairs Restaurant in The Log Cabin in Penrith had received a one hat award from the Good Food Guide, which was the first hat ever awarded to a restaurant in Sydney’s Penrith region.

“This shows investing in food and beverage is starting to show great benefits.”

The Laundys appointed studio Etic Design, to re-do parts of the Watsons Bay Hotel, but stressed that the hotel’s renowned Beach Club, boutique accommodation, and waterfront dining remain open throughout the renovation.

Etic Design director Emilie Delalande said we wanted every detail to blend the relaxed spirit of Sydney’s coastal living with the elevated sophistication of the Hamptons. “The result is a space that feels fresh, refined, and grounded in its waterfront setting.”

Watsons Bay Hotel has been opened in east Sydney for more than 190 years.

The bayside retreat boasts boutique contemporary accommodation, classic coastal interiors with a Hamptons-chic feel, waterfront dining and the renowned Beach Club with a large sundrenched terrace.

Further north, the Laundy and Karedis families, joint owners of the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort, are renovating all of the hotel’s rooms as well as its food and beverage areas.

They are yet to announce their renovation plans for the Sheraton Mirage Resort on the Gold Coast, which they jointly purchased mid 2023 for around $200m.