Luna Park’s surprise new owner

Sydney’s iconic Luna Park has switched hands, selling for the first time in almost two decades to major local hospitality player, Oscars Group.

Oscars Group is one of NSW’s biggest privately owned hospitality groups, with a vast portfolio that includes hotels and resorts, pubs, events centres, commercial and retail assets across the Eastern seaboard of Australia.

The relatively low-profile hospitality group owns the likes of Novotel Wollongong, Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise, The Bankstown Hotel and The Belvedere Hotel in Sydney, Oakbridge Brisbane and Bush Village Holiday Cabins at Airlie Beach.

Oscars beat out the likes of the theme park operators of Warner Bros. Movie World and Dreamworld, who had expressed interest in the site, to win the day as Luna Park’s new owners.

The iconic amusement park was first listed for sale via CBRE in June, having previously been owned by global investment firm Brookfield since 2007.

There was speculation then the park could sell for as much as $70m. It has now reportedly sold for closer to $50m.

CBRE’s Simon Rooney, Paul Ryan and James Douglas negotiated the sale on behalf of the Luna Park Reserve Trust, with Mr Rooney noting the sale of the “trophy asset” spurred strong local and offshore buyer interest.

Oscars Group Managing Director Bill Gravanis said Luna Park offered outstanding investment fundamentals, strong brand value and recognition.

“We are excited to be acquiring Luna Park and look forward to working with the team. It is an iconic waterfront landmark on the best harbour in the world that presents a great opportunity for the Oscars business,” he said.

Among their other NSW assets in include pubs Hotel Sweeney’s, the Livingstone Hotel as well as the Novotel Hotels on Brighton Beach.

“Our goal is to further establish Luna Park as a Top 5 tourist destination for visitors, while also promoting it as an entertainment precinct for Sydneysiders,” Mr Gravanis said.

Luna Park CEO John Hughes said they were excited for the next chapter as Luna Park Sydney enters its 90th year.

“Our upcoming summer will be the biggest on record with the launch of our Netflix partnership, the world-premiere of the Vegesaurs experience, our famous NYE festival and the launch of the heritage-listed Wild Mouse roller coaster following its two-year restoration,” he said.

The amusement park has undergone a $40m transformation in the last four years with major investment in redeveloping the park’s Big Top as a 3000 sqm multipurpose venue, catering to growing global demand for captivating and all-in experiences.

The park has 17 amusement rides, the heritage-listed Coney Island, 7,000 sqm of building floorspace including Sydney’s Immersive Big Top and the 1935-built Crystal Palace as well as a 389-space car park.

The sale was subject to consent by the Luna Park Reserve Trust for the change of control of Luna Park Sydney from Brookfield to the Oscars Group to ensure that Luna Park remains a vibrant and successful amusement park for the enjoyment of the people of Sydney and NSW.

Luna Park opened in 1935 and was inspired by the first Luna Park at Coney Island in New York.

American entrepreneur Herman Phillips brought the concept to Australia.

It is one of the few surviving amusement parts with Art Deco fantasy architecture. The park was closed following the Ghost Train fire tragedy in 1979.

It reopened in 1982 after artists including Peter Kingston rallied to save the park.