‘Sydney’s best brothel’ set for $13m payday

Behind five traditional terrace house facades on Albion St, Surry Hills there is a seductive surprise and a rare real estate find worth $13 million.

The site of what is rumoured to be Sydney’s oldest working brothel takes up a whole inner-Sydney block, but the selling agent tasked with marketing the alluring asset said a potential investor has a world of possibilities at their fingertips.

“This is a really rare opportunity of six lots selling in the one line with four street frontages. It’s a massive property, I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Maclay Longhurst of Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.

MORE: Troubled OnlyFans star’s $12m family mansion for sale

“There are roads all the way around the site so there are no neighbouring properties. You just don’t see that in Sydney today.”

With a $13 million price guide, Mr Longhurst and fellow agent Zakir Abdallaoui, have listed the property with an expressions of interest campaign set to close at 5pm on June 24.

Tiffany’s Girls on Albion St in Surry Hills is the self-proclaimed “best legal brothel in Sydney”. The venue for adult services has been operating at the same unassuming address for approximately 50 years.

On the seasoned bordello’s website Tiffany’s Girls claims to be “renowned for our reputation and popularity” while being “the go-to destination for those seeking companionship and TLC”.

MORE: Aussie John Symond lists home for $200m+ record

It also promises interiors created to simulate “an old-world style of brothel” with lush surroundings and “boutique boudoir brothel rooms, right through to individual and party spa rooms”.

Mr Longhurst said the full city block was a unique opportunity for a buyer to secure an unparalleled slice of Sydney real estate taking up a 687sq m stand-alone footprint of land with mixed use zoning.

“It could easily be a property investor looking to buy it, and they may well not keep it as a brothel,” Mr Longhurst said.

“We expect this could sell to a savvy property investor who wants to turn it back into residential use with added commercial occupancy.”

Made up of five original Victorian terraces and a corner building thought to have once been a pub or boarding rooms, the site also includes a residential apartment on title.

The street frontages take in 89 to 101 Albion St, as well as Waterloo and Bellevue Sts plus Albion Lane.

Over two storeys there are more than 30 rooms, with 14 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, multiple terraces, several kitchen, offices, reception rooms, a grand atrium-style courtyard and 10 car spaces accessed via the rear lane.

The block is near Central Stations trains, is opposite Frog Hollow Reserve, while being footsteps to bustling Crown St and is surrounded by popular bars, small businesses and private homes.

LATEST in property prices from PropTrack

MORE: Ben Simmons’ risky move to get rid of home

Putin’s $2.1bn ‘kleptocrat’ mansion exposed