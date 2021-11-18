Sydney University sells prime Glebe site for $39m

Sydney University has sold one of its prime properties in Glebe for $39m, following a hotly contested expressions of interest campaign.

Located on the corner of Glebe Point Road and Leichhardt Street, 431 Glebe Point Rd sits on 2415sq m of land, with a gross building area of 6934sq m, including 43 marked car spaces.

The elevated site has extensive water, CBD and district views and is close to two light rail stations.

CoreLogic records show The University of Sydney bought the site from Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd in December, 2005, for $14.8m.

The property was sold on November 17 via an expressions of interest campaign led by Colliers’ agents Andrew Graham, James Cowan and Samantha Carroll.

They said the demand for city fringe assets has been on the rise along with general demand from capital searching for sound property investments.

“We have seen a steady rise in capital seeking assets and there has been a visible shift in pricing with commercial and a range of other groups in play,” said Mr Graham, Colliers’ national director of Strategic Advisory.

“We are now seeing a crossover in values where commercial outcomes are matching that of residential. The result is a higher level of cleaner submissions from prospective purchasers, with less emphasis on due diligence and conditional contracts which a residential bid generally requires.”

The campaign produced 24 submissions from a wide range of end users including commercial, residential, health and education.

The successful purchaser was an as-yet unidentified private investor who has accepted the existing lease terms with the existing tenant, The Woolcock Institute of Medical Research.

Mr Cowan, Cowan, Colliers’ director of Investment Services, said the $39m deal spoke to the current low interest rate environment and associated pent-up investment demand.

Long-term landowners were increasingly looking to unlock equity in existing assets to capture the current market momentum, he said.

“Many organisations are looking for ways to consolidate their property portfolio in order to unlock capital for other business opportunities,” he said.

“Consider Allegro Funds divestment of the Best & Less Head Office for $29m in 2020 via Colliers, and the imminent sale of 54 Parramatta Road, Forest Lodge, on behalf of Bedford College which is relocating to the Norwest.

“In the latter campaign, expressions of interest closed on Friday 12 November, 2021, with six formal offers being received from a mixture of owner occupiers, investors and speculative developers recognising the underlying value.”

The University of Sydney has been contacted for comment.

