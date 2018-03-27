Sydney RSL splashes $295,000 on luxury loo

Is Australia’s best place to have a pit stop in western Sydney?

Those who refuse to pee in a public toilet might change their ways after seeing this dazzling dunny, which is potentially one of the most inviting Australia has to offer.

Overflowing with features, this functional yet fancy loo in western Sydney has been nominated for the country’s 2018 Best Bathrooms Competition.

The swanky amenities block is at the heart of the evergrowing Merrylands RSL Club, which has almost 78,000 members and has undergone the first $20 million-plus stage of its refurbishment.

Included in the figure is the $295,000 that’s been splashed out on the toilets, according to operations manager Chris Debrincat.

“We wanted something that has a five-star look and feel, and from a design point of view we wanted something that was luxurious but didn’t skimp in the areas of safety and efficiency,” Debrincat says.

Patrons have been praising the mens, ladies, parents and ambulant loos as a result, he says.

The space showcases a mix of wall-to-ceiling metallic bronze and stone-look wall tiles as well as some leafy feature pieces.

For the ladies, there is professional lighting around the custom mirrors that have been added to accommodate easy make up retouches, and there is even a spot designated for jackets, bags and phones.

The cubicles have self-closing petitions and spillage won’t be a problem with the extra wide floor drains below urinals.

The previous winner of the annual competition, in its fourth year, was the Brisbane International Airport Terminal, which has a touch screen that asks users to rate their experience.

This article from the Parramatta Advertiser first appeared as “Leaked: RSL club could be named Australia’s Best Bathroom”.