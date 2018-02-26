‘Australia’s best toilet’ award flush with options

Australia’s toilets are vying for the title of the country’s best loo.

Aussies are competitive by nature, but the latest competition — to discover where the country’s best public toilets are — is taking things to a whole new level.

Public toilets aren’t always at the top of our bucket lists, but organisers of this competition think that perhaps they should be.

The 2018 Best Bathroom Competition is pegged by organisers as “a great way to bring some recognition to your company’s facilities — and take pride in your porcelain palace”.

The aim of the competition is not only to advocate washroom wellbeing, but also to encourage awareness of some of the best bathrooms in Australia among facilities and workplace management professionals,” Andrew Lawson, Total Facilities event manager, says.

“The bar was set extremely high in 2017 with Brisbane International Airport Terminal taking out the top spot. And, we can’t wait to see what’s in store this year.”

Brisbane Airport Corporation’s General Manager Assets Krishan Tangri describes the airport’s loos as “the all-important first impression of our city, state and country”.

“When international travellers set foot in one of our newly refurbished bathrooms, they’re taken on an aspirational journey around Australia — before they’ve even left the airport,” he says.

That will be a pretty hard act to follow by anyone.

Here’s a look at the top three finishers in 2017:

2017 FIRST PLACE: BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

International travellers needing to spend a penny at Brisbane Airport’s International Terminal are in for a nice surprise.

The terminal’s refurbished bathrooms were named Australia’s Best Bathroom Facility in 2017.

“A grotty rest room environment can make or break a company’s reputation,” Mr Lawson said.

“Our awards were established to encourage awareness and pride among Australia’s facilities and workplace management professionals. And they set a great precedent.”

2017 SECOND PLACE: ARTHUR’S PASS

2017 THIRD PLACE: SOFITEL MELBOURNE

The world-renowned public bathrooms on level 35 of the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins were awarded third place last year.

They’re featured in Lonely Planet and are well worth checking out — even just for the stunning views over Melbourne.

The competition is now in its fourth year, with entries closing on March 13 and winners announced in April.

This article from the Daily Telegraph first appeared as “Competition to find Australia’s Best Bathroom, 2018”.