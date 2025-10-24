Sutherland Shire mall with ‘trophy’ Woolworths listed for sale

A bustling suburban shopping centre has come up for sale within one of the most intriguing retail pockets in Sydney.

The centre known as Caringbah Shopping Village houses one of the best performing Woolworths in the country, along with a BWS, Bakers Delight and more. It is up for sale for the first time since it was built.

The shopping village has been described as a “landmark investment opportunity” due to the high returns. The mall has been held by the same owners for 28 years who are reportedly selling to retire.

Selling agent Philip Gartland, Partner at Stonebridge, said the centre was anchored by “a trophy Woolworths” with “exceptional trading strength”.

Mr Gartland said he expected the mall to “attract intense competition from institutional, private, and land-bank capital”. He would not confirm a price guide.

The centre’s strong performance has defied an otherwise struggling retail sector in other parts of Caringbah, prompting calls from local politicians and residents for urgent revitalisation works in the area.

Member for Cook Simon Kennedy has been campaigning since late last year to reinvigorate much of Caringbah’s retail precinct.

In a video posted to social media in December, Mr Kennedy toured Caringbah’s shops, revealing the sorry state of affairs on the suburb’s main strip.

“Foot traffic’s down, there’s leases everywhere available,” he says in the video. “The street is in a state of disrepair.”

A nearby site known as Caringbah Marketplace, once home to a Franklin’s store, has sat vacant and derelict for over a decade after plans for redevelopment were repeatedly knocked back by local council.

Owner Aldi listed the site for sale in July, two years after a $14m plan to develop a new supermarket was rejected by council – allegedly over concerns about parking access.

Residents in the area have expressed strong opinions on social media about the site and its decay over the years.

“An absolute embarrassment, council should be ashamed they have been unable to manage this situation,” a social media user commented on a post about Caringbah Marketplace.

“It’s a filthy looking building,” another user said.

Several users expressed their outrage in comments on a separate Facebook post.

“Council resolving the Aldi development site would be a great start to rejuvenating the area,” one user commented.

Ms Kennedy responded to this post, saying: “This need(s) to get done and be approved … It’s languished far too long!”

Another commenter called it a “very sad situation”.

“I have lived in Cronulla since 1970 and I can remember when both Cronulla and Caringbah were vibrant and bustling shopping centres,” they said. “Now they have been reduced to grungy sad strips with repetitious businesses all fighting it out for not enough business.”

Mr Kennedy called for Sutherland Shire Council to “fix Caringbah shops” in the video.

“We need the Council to look at a holistic solution for Caringbah shops to revitalise them, bring foot traffic and help these businesses thrive again,” he said.