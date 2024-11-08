Surfers Paradise Centrepoint shopping centre on Gold Coast hits the market

The Melbourne-based Stockdale family is looking to sell their Centrepoint shopping centre in Surfers Paradise.

It is the first time the Glitter Strip property, at 3290 Surfers Paradise Blvd, has been on the market since it was developed in 1983.

The 1507sq m Centrepoint is a high-profile retail and commercial complex with 16 strata titled lots including eight street front shops and eight offices.

Tenants include Bank of Queensland, Time to Fade barber shop, Taj Palace Indian restaurant, Diva Stylez, Sawadee Thai Massage, and PTE Training and Coaching.

Bob Rollington and Matthew McCarthy of Surfers Paradise First National Real Estate are marketing the centre and describe it as a “trophy investment”.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure an iconic central Surfers Paradise investment,” the listing states.

“The Centrepoint shopping centre is unique in design fronting Surfers Paradise Blvd with Bank of Queensland and an assortment of shops, restaurants, and cafes as long standing tenants.”

“Situated in this premiere position in the heart of Surfers Paradise with the light rail at your doorstep and with the mix of national and long term established tenants makes this an outstanding investment.”

The current net income is $317,756 per year.

Expressions of interest close November 21.