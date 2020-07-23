Supermarket cafe Queensland’s number one commercial property

A cafe space at the entrance to a new Coles at Glenvale is available to lease.

Leasing opportunities at new shopping hubs continue to be a shining light in the hard-hit retail sector, with future cafe space outside a new Coles supermarket the latest to win over potential tenants.

The 90sqm retail space outside the new Coles Glenvale is attracting attention from dozens of potential operators, lifting it to the top of Queensland’s most-viewed commercial properties over the past week.

Built to service a growing community just outside of Toowoomba, the property is home to other shops, along with 200 at-grade car spaces.

It is being marketed as a specialty cafe space just outside the supermarket entrance, giving the future tenants a steady supply of passing foot traffic.

THREE-IN-ONE IN BRISBANE’S CBD

376 George Street, Brisbane City

Investors looking to move into Brisbane have not one but three chances to secure a foothold in the CBD.

Marketed as The George St Collection, the three properties present very different prospects, with one a fully-leased building, one an owner-occupier opportunity, and the third a strategic development site.

The potential owner-occupier property at 376 George St features 1076sqm of net lettable area over five levels, with established tenants bringing in an immediate passing income.

But agents say it has future development upside, with mixed-use zoning amid a strong growth area within the CBD.

The properties are being sold via expressions of interest, which close on August 6.

Here are the other listings that feature in our weekly top five.

ONE PROPERTY, TWO OFFICES

95 Burn Street, Camp Hill

Not only does this inner-city Brisbane asset have multiple uses, it includes multiple properties, too.

The Camp Hill listing includes two buildings, each set up as a standalone office and ready for occupation.

The larger building on the corner site comprises 190sqm of floorspace across seven offices, with up to three open plan areas, a kitchen and bathrooms.

The other building measures 76sqm and has an open plan office with a bathroom.

Both include dropdown grid ceilings, ducted air conditioning, power and data, and are for sale via offers to purchase.

OWN YOUR OWN ISLAND

Pumpkin Island, The Keppels

On the market for the first time in 17 years, Pumpkin Island presents as one of the most idyllic commercial properties to hit the market in 2020.

The private island at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef offers a slice of tropical living with a price tag of $25 million.

It is just the second time the island has come to market since it first became available in 1961.

Situated at the base of North Keppel Island and 14km offshore from Yeppoon on Queensland’s central coast, the six-hectare resort destination has been recognised internationally for its eco-friendly luxury, and is well-known for its advertising collaboration with food and beverage company Lion, which leased and renamed the tourist spot “XXXX Island” between 2012 and 2015.

CHOICE OF EIGHT IN BURLEIGH HEADS INDUSTRIAL HUB

17A Ern Harley Dr, Burleigh Heads

Options abound at a Burleigh Heads industrial park, with eight different units on the market at various price points.

With industrial properties remaining popular among investors, the property crept into Queensland’s top five and led the way among industrial assets.

The smallest of the industrial units within the complex is priced at $369,000 and measures 105sqm, while the largest is being touted as a potential business headquarters and comprises a factory and office, with the factory area measuring 179sqm and tethered to a price tag of $769,000.

The strata-titled units are on the market for the first time.