Real commercial

Step inside Eureka Tower’s only empty level

Inspiration & Style
Scott Carbines | 26 JULY 2018
A rare look behind scenes of the Eureka Tower is on offer at Open House Melbourne.
A rare look behind scenes of the Eureka Tower is on offer at Open House Melbourne.

The “bones” of Melbourne’s tallest building will be on show this weekend, as doors rarely entered by the public swing open across the city. 

Open House Melbourne features Eureka Tower’s Level 85, which has never been fit out under the ownership of high-flying developer Elias Jreissati.

Fender Katsalidis architect Karl Fender says it is the only remaining shell in the tower he designed, offering a rare insight into the Southbank skyscraper.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“People visiting L85 can see the structural bones of the building,” he says.

“The mega columns, the beams and floor slab thickenings, the structural cantilevers to the beaks, which prevented the (usual) need for columns in the building corners, and the vertical service pipe work.”

The architect of the Eureka Building, Karl Fender on level 85. Picture: Tony Gough.

The 676sqm floorplate is listed for $15 million through Savills, with 360-degree views of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap the concrete shell.

The 2006-built tower was the tallest residential building in the world at the time of its completion.

Fender Katsalidis’ Australia 108, which will overtake Eureka as Melbourne’s tallest building when it’s finished, and Buxton Contemporary are also open this weekend.

Eureka Tower

The Eureka Tower was the tallest residential building in the world when it was completed.

Open House Melbourne executive director Emma Telfer says it is an opportunity for visitors to “experience the inner workings of the city”.

“From electricity substations and secret underground tunnels, to new award-winning academic precincts and significant heritage buildings,” she says.

“The weekend is about experiencing architecture first hand, so you can feel more connected, and empowered to contribute to the future of your city.”

For the full program, tickets and information, visit openhousemelbourne.org.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Eureka bares ‘bones’ for Open House Melbourne”.

Related Articles

News

Famous and historic Melbourne buildings open their doors

Famous and historic Melbourne buildings open their doors

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor
Related Articles

News

Famous and historic Melbourne buildings open their doors

Famous and historic Melbourne buildings open their doors

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.