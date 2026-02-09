Hospitality heavyweight Roccella moves in on Frankston foreshore

Frankston’s “Riviera” ambitions have landed a major new drawcard, with Italian favourite Roccella set to open at the Frankston Yacht Club precinct in August.

The move, following successful sites in East Melbourne and Bundoora, brings the southern Italian group to the foreshore at a time when the suburb is drawing fresh attention from buyers, investors and weekend visitors.

Roccella founder Bruno Ceraso said the decision to open in Frankston reflected “momentum and growth” in the area, and the group’s long-held interest in the Mornington Peninsula.

RELATED: Bizarre Wizard of Oz house bags extra $60k

Revealed: Block 2026 top secret plans

Melb couple’s auction heartbreak sparks $300k jackpot

“We’re seeing a lot of momentum and growth in Frankston, with the area in a state of rapid revitalisation,” Mr Ceraso said.

“We’ve always had our eyes on the Peninsula and the Frankston Yacht Club site is the perfect location for a waterfront Roccella venue.”

The Frankston opening will mark a shift in concept for the group, moving away from its all-day model and leaning into casual waterfront dining for lunch and dinner.

“It’s actually a slightly new concept for Roccella, with a shift away from our all day model, to focusing more on casual waterfront dining for lunch and dinner,” Mr Ceraso said.

But he said the bigger evolution for the brand would be its functions offering, with the venue set up for larger events as well as smaller gatherings.

“We’re also excited to offer large function spaces perfect for weddings, celebrations, corporate events, as well as more intimate functions,” he said.

“This is a natural evolution for us as we currently cater for events at both East Melbourne and Bundoora, and will soon be able to showcase what we do on Frankston Beach.”

For the group, the appeal came down to the property itself, with existing services and infrastructure already in place and an outlook across Frankston Beach and Port Phillip Bay.

“A ready-made venue with services and infrastructure already in place, and overlooking Frankston Beach and Port Phillip Bay,” Mr Ceraso said.

“There’s a lifestyle quality here that really resonated with us. The beach, the foreshore and a sense of community.”

He said the yacht club’s history and presence offered a chance to create a destination venue on the foreshore, rather than simply adding another dining option.

“The yacht club and the precinct has real history and presence,” he said.

“It gives us the opportunity to create something iconic for the foreshore and not just another restaurant.”

Mr Ceraso said the group was backing Frankston because it was still in an interesting phase of change.

“We like backing places that are evolving, and not overcooked,” he said.

“The brand is at the right stage and Frankston is at an interesting point in its growth, so the timing lined up naturally.”

And in true Italian spirit, he said the goal was simple, to create a place people want to return to.

“If people walk out saying ‘that felt special, let’s do that again’, we’ve done our job,” Mr Ceraso said.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: US buyer bags $4.75m Point Cook mansion

Inside $1m plan to save Australia’s most-viewed ruin

Buyer drops $2.1m on Point Cook resort home

david.bonaddio@news.com.au