Stay a night in these giant wine barrels

News Corp Australia | 18 MARCH 2019
Enjoy a glass of wine from your wine barrel balcony. Picture: Quinta da Pacheca Estate
Your next holiday could be a barrel of laughs if you choose to stay in this actual, giant wine barrel set in an idyllic vineyard in Portugal.

You can’t possibly call yourself a vino enthusiast until you’ve spent a night in one of these next-level wine barrel hotel suites at the Quinta da Pacheca Estate in Portugal.

The five-star accommodations are situated within a 25sqm pinewood barrel, and are comprised of a round bed underneath a skylight for stargazing, and a modern bathroom with walk-in shower.

The compact digs are undoubtedly unique. Picture: Quinta da Pacheca Estate

“In an idyllic and romantic atmosphere with a landscape cut through the vineyards, the wine barrels provide a unique experience of contact with nature and with the monumental reality of the Douro wine region,” says a spokesperson from the Quinta da Pacheca Estate in press release materials.

There are 10 wine barrel rooms, all of which were designed by property owners Paulo Pereira and Maria do Céu Gonçalves, but if you’re after a more traditional vineyard experience there’s also a Wine House Hotel on the 56-hectare estate.

What a spectacular view! Picture: Quinta da Pacheca Estate

The vineyard itself is more than 115 years old and is made up of 15 wine-making facilities.

A stay in the wine barrels will set you back around €200 ($AU320) per night.

This article originally appeared as “Do you love wine enough to sleep in a giant wine barrel?”

