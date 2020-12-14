Staughton Vale Vineyard offers a top drop for lifestyle buyers

An Anakie vineyard which was one of the first winery-accommodation ventures to open in Victoria has been listed for sale.

The Staughton Vale Vineyard is presently owned by Pettavel Wines, with its grapes — first planted in 1988 — producing riesling, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir wines at its Sutherlands Creek winery.

The 12.14ha property at the foot of Mount Anakie has been listed with Ray White, Lara agent Terry Cleary.

Mr Cleary is seeking expressions of interest for 20 Staughton Vale Road. A $1.5m price guide has been set.

The picturesque property has five separate brick dwellings which can accommodate up to 12 guests, a cellar door with restaurant, multiple vineyards, plus a 12-by-18m Colorbond shed with a laboratory/kitchen.

There are two holiday unit with spa ensuites and a separate self-contained holiday unit and a three-bedroom house with a return veranda offering a beautiful spot to soak in the scenery.

The main cellar door-restaurant building has a large rear deck capable of holding 30 people.

“There is huge potential for someone who is looking for that lifestyle change,” Mr Cleary said.

“It is a hobby farm with an income there if they want to keep the grapes going and sell them to local wineries.

“The winery itself falls under the Pettavel umbrella, so it’s got some good pedigree around it.

“The cellar door could be converted into a cafe-style business, which would be set up really nicely. It’s got huge potential there.”

Mr Cleary said through it’s a long-established vineyard and accommodation, the owners had used the property for its grape production.

Anakie is one of Geelong’s key wine growing regions in the Moorabool Valley, with del Rios nearby and a smaller vineyard next door.

The property is at the base of the Brisbane Ranges and a short drive (or walk) to Fairy Park, Anakie Gorge picnic area and Steiglitz Historic Park.