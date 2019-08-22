Start-ups turn to trendy Collingwood offices

The offices at 28-38 Down St, Collingwood.

Warehouse-style offices in a trendy urban startup hub have hit the Melbourne leasing market.

Nestled in the backstreets of Collingwood, 28-38 Down St has a limited number of industrial spaces available, offering quality finishes and plenty of natural light.

The suburb is fast emerging as a top destination for edgy startups with on-trend eateries, pubs and cafes on the nearby Smith St and in surrounding backstreets.

With 28 warehouse-style offices, Down St is already home to a strong community of innovative tech startups and creative agencies.

Among its notable tenants is the identity verification platform Everproof, which has gained serious attention since launching in 2016.

Allowing businesses to verify identities and credentials online, the company now services more than 1000 organisations with 50,000 users, and is currently expanding to the US.

Another startup with roots in the development is Hammer Technologies.

This global construction technology company provides a cloud-based, collaborative performance and productivity platform and earlier this year announced $10 million in funding led by Arrowroot Capital.

Down St’s 160sqm warehouse offices are set over two storeys with wooden floors, industrial-themed interior glass walls, data cabling, kitchenette, bathroom storage and automated tilt-doors on the ground level for vehicle access. They are also equipped with air conditioning and heating.

The spaces are being leased by agent Miglic Dean, with limited warehouses available.

The precinct is in prime position close to trams and Victoria Parade.