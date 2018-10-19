Real commercial

Starbucks opens recycled container store in Taiwan

Inspiration & Style
Euan Black | 19 OCTOBER 2018
Japanese architect Kengo Kuma stacked 29 recycled shipping containers to make Starbuck’s latest cafe in Taiwan. Picture supplied
Japanese architect Kengo Kuma stacked 29 recycled shipping containers to make Starbuck’s latest cafe in Taiwan. Picture supplied

Starbucks has opened its first container store in Taiwan, a two-storey cafe designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

Kuma, who built Starbucks Japan’s Fukuoka store and is the exterior architect for the upcoming Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo, stacked 29 recycled shipping containers to create a 320sqm cafe with high ceilings and plenty of natural light pouring in from numerous skylights dotted throughout the design.

Guests can either order from a small drive-thru window, or cosy up in wood-lined booths, which are set against a soothing, neutral colour scheme, as well as a brightly coloured mural paying homage to the city’s aboriginal Amis people.

The exterior design was inspired by the spreading foliage of coffee trees and the traditional Chinese bucket arch commonly found at China’s palaces and temples.

Taiwan Starbucks

The new store sits alongside Hualien Bay Mall and offers guests views of a nearby mountain range. Picture supplied

The opening of the Taiwan store comes just weeks after the Seattle-born coffee company announced its ‘Greener Stores’ sustainability framework, which it developed in conjunction with the World Wildlife Fund to “ensure the company’s approach to designing, building, and operating its company-owned stores sets a new standard for green retail”.

According to Starbucks, the use of shipping containers creates “an opportunity for the company to extend into sites not designed for traditional store locations while minimizing the environmental footprint generally associated with new buildings”.

The company currently operates 45 container stores in the US alone.

Taiwan Starbucks

Plenty of natural timber tones down the containers’ industrial feel. Picture supplied

Taiwan Starbucks

Low tables and benches line the sun-soaked walkways between containers. Picture supplied

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.