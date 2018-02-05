St Kilda home to Australia’s first Pride Centre

Following the Yes vote for marriage equality and the Midsumma pride march last weekend, it seems fitting that Australia is set to welcome its first ever Pride Centre in 2020 in St Kilda, Melbourne.

An “exuberant” architectural design created by two St Kilda-based firms, Brearley Architects and Urbanists and Grant Amon Architects, won the competition for the $38 million community centre, which will be a hub for the LGBTQI community and support groups.

Featuring colourful rainbow motifs and a series of opulent curves, the eye-catching building will incorporate modern and innovative touches while giving a nod to St Kilda’s art deco heritage.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The centre will vaunt a playful and beguiling Moroccan-style design, inspired bySt Kilda’s foreshore landmarks Luna Park, St Kilda Salt Baths and the Palais Theatre. Much loved for their striking architecture, they all showcase Moorish 1930s-style motifs.

“St Kilda’s spirit of place comes largely from its connections to the beach, the bay, and its history as an entertainment destination,” says Grant Amon, Director of Grant Amon Architects. “The vibrant suburb’s architecture and landscape has responded to this unique place with exotic exuberance and romantic escapism, most notably with Moorish influences.”

“The Pride Centre has a strong identity, clearly different to the commercial architecture of Fitzroy Street,” says Amon. “However it is also respectful of its context. It reaches out to Fitzroy Street and blurs the line between the interior and St Kilda’s street life, but also provides a secure place for the LGBTQI community.”

Local residents are welcoming the exciting development and hope that the Pride Centre, along with other major building projects that include a complete makeover of the notorious Gatwick Hotel, will bring life and colour back to Fitzroy Street, which in recent years has been rather run down.

The five-storey centre will be a permanent home for at least 10 organisations providing health, advisory and support services, as well as a community space and a safe social environment for the LGBTQI community. It will also feature a library, a cinema and a lush rooftop garden.

“The centre will be a place for work, collaboration and exchange for the LGBTQI specifically, and the Australian community in general,” says James Brearley, Director of Brearley Architects and Urbanists. “This is a building with a calling to become a national landmark and signifies important social progress.”

Organisations likely to take up residence include the Victorian Aids Council, LGBTQI Multi Culture, Multi Faith and Team Melbourne, the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives, Switchboard, JOY FM, Melbourne Queer Film Festival and Minus 18.

Dimity Reed, chair of the design competition jury, says the Pride Centre’s design will encourage a feeling of comfort and safety.

“It’s open, encouraging, rewarding and there’s a sense that you walk in and you’re home. We want it to be iconic but most importantly it must be welcoming. This centre is going to be a sanctuary.”

This article originally appeared as “Australia’s first Pride Centre: St Kilda wins pride of place”.