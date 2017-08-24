140-year-old St Kilda mansion a rare commercial prize

One of Melbourne’s oldest mansions and a rare piece of St Kilda’s history is set to have investors scrambling, with St Kilda Hill property “Stanthorpe” on the market.

The grand property, built in 1874 as the residence of wealthy Scottish merchant Andrew Sutherland, was once a destination for the city’s upper class, and sits atop St Kilda’s highest point.

Fully restored in recent years, the heritage-listed mid-Victorian property at 42 Barkly St is zoned for commercial use, and could be used as corporate offices, medical suites, legal offices, a gallery or for hospitality.

The landholding spans more than 1800sqm, with a 31m frontage to Barkly St, while the building has an 800sqm floorplate.

There may also be scope to convert the mansion back to its residential roots, subject to council approval.

CBRE’s Mark Wizel, who is marketing the mansion with fellow agents Bianca Butterworth, Lewis Tong, Nathan Mufale and Thomas Mosca, says it could be years before another mansion of this scale is offered for sale again.