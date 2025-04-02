Top Aussie brothel hopes for second time lucky

A brothel in Melbourne’s south east that was once named Australia’s best is hoping the second time’s a charm, hitting the market for the second time in three years.

8 Yiannis Court, located in an industrial precinct of Springvale, was up for sale briefly in June 2023, with reported price hopes of $2.2m.

However investors passed up the opportunity in 2023, the listing was pulled.

But since that time, local sources indicate that the business changed hands, and the long-time tenant signed a new 10-year lease in December 2024, which would deliver a prospective buyer an annual rental income of nearly $149,000, with annual increases of 3.5 per cent.

It has now hit the market again in March with $2.2m price hopes.

Club 8, which has operated out of the location since 1997, was awarded the Best Brothel in Australia in 2019, according to its listing.

Club 8’s website also touts its ‘Best Brothel’ gong as being the first of its kind when issued by the Australian Adult Entertainment Business Industry Awards at the 2019 X Awards Australia.

It was recognised as a leader in both customer satisfaction and sex worker support.

Crabtrees Real Estate Saul Akoka and Chris McKenzie have the listing.

Mr Akoka previously told the Herald Sun the venue would appeal to investors for its attractive rental return.

In addition to the rental income, the property offers a 500sq m building on an about 900sq m block. It has six rooms, three spas, gated parking and security systems. It also has a 10kW solar power array.

Ray White Commercial head of research Vanessa Rader previously told the Herald Sun that while some investors were turned off by sites such as brothels or cemeteries, it often meant their values were a bit lower than other similar properties with different purposes nearby and therefore could come with a lower price tag.

Expressions of interest close Wednesday 16th April.

