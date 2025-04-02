realcommercial.com.au logo

Top Aussie brothel hopes for second time lucky

News
Brendan Casey
First published 02 April 2025, 2:30pm

The venue at Club 8, located at 8 Yiannis Court, Springvale is up for sale.

A brothel in Melbourne’s south east that was once named Australia’s best is hoping the second time’s a charm, hitting the market for the second time in three years.

8 Yiannis Court, located in an industrial precinct of Springvale, was up for sale briefly in June 2023, with reported price hopes of $2.2m.

RELATED: Sonia Kruger’s huge auction splurge uncovered

Brothels joins churches, childcare on hot property list

Melbourne pad with 11-car garage revs up buyers as far away as Asia

However investors passed up the opportunity in 2023, the listing was pulled.

But since that time, local sources indicate that the business changed hands, and the long-time tenant signed a new 10-year lease in December 2024, which would deliver a prospective buyer an annual rental income of nearly $149,000, with annual increases of 3.5 per cent.

8 Yiannis Court, Springvale - for herald sun real estate

The venue has six rooms, three with spa baths.

It has now hit the market again in March with $2.2m price hopes.

RELATED: Significant turnaround’: Melbourne home prices jump most in 2025

Club 8, which has operated out of the location since 1997, was awarded the Best Brothel in Australia in 2019, according to its listing.

Club 8’s website also touts its ‘Best Brothel’ gong as being the first of its kind when issued by the Australian Adult Entertainment Business Industry Awards at the 2019 X Awards Australia.

8 Yiannis Court, Springvale - for herald sun real estate

The long-time tenant has been using the premises since 1997.

It was recognised as a leader in both customer satisfaction and sex worker support.

Crabtrees Real Estate Saul Akoka and Chris McKenzie have the listing.

Mr Akoka previously told the Herald Sun the venue would appeal to investors for its attractive rental return.

MORE: Run down inner-city home scores huge $600k auction windfall

400 homes from $10bn: Albo’s huge housing flop

In addition to the rental income, the property offers a 500sq m building on an about 900sq m block. It has six rooms, three spas, gated parking and security systems. It also has a 10kW solar power array.

8 Yiannis Court, Springvale - for herald sun real estate

The building is located in the industrial district of Springvale.

Ray White Commercial head of research Vanessa Rader previously told the Herald Sun that while some investors were turned off by sites such as brothels or cemeteries, it often meant their values were a bit lower than other similar properties with different purposes nearby and therefore could come with a lower price tag.

Expressions of interest close Wednesday 16th April.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: How to negotiate with real estate agents when buying a property

Expert advice on how to get ahead on a mortgage as Melbourne’s loan-free suburbs revealed

Melbourne couple earn $250,000 investing in Perth property while renting in Box Hill

Related Articles

News

What happened to Sega World Sydney? Looking back on Australia’s failed theme park

What happened to Sega World Sydney? Looking back on Australia’s failed theme park

News

Two for one: A pair of landmark Victorian churches for sale

Two for one: A pair of landmark Victorian churches for sale

News

Private school’s $25m sports centre wins major building award

Private school’s $25m sports centre wins major building award

Related Articles

News

What happened to Sega World Sydney? Looking back on Australia’s failed theme park

What happened to Sega World Sydney? Looking back on Australia’s failed theme park

News

Two for one: A pair of landmark Victorian churches for sale

Two for one: A pair of landmark Victorian churches for sale

News

Private school’s $25m sports centre wins major building award

Private school’s $25m sports centre wins major building award
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.