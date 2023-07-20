South Melbourne: Piping Hot’s former owner Mark Johannsen selling Clarke House

Iconic Australian surfwear label Piping Hot’s former owner Mark Johannsen is selling the ex-Guides Victoria headquarters in South Melbourne.

Mr Johannsen sold Piping Hot to the US apparel company Saban Brands for an undisclosed amount in 2015, at a time when the surf clothing brand boasted annual sales of more than $80m.

He has now put Clarke House at 101 Clarke St on the market with prices hopes of about $7m.

When it was previously occupied by Guides Victoria, the site was known as the Joyce Price Centre in honour of Australian philanthropist and Guide leader Lady Joyce Ethyl Price.

Jones Real Estate managing director Paul Jones declined to comment on Clarke House’s owner but said the Commercial 2-zoned building could be used as corporate headquarters, offices or co-working spaces.

“It has got 16 carparks in a basement, three levels and the key features would be the location on the city’s fringe, it is close to the freeway, public transport including trams and the new Anzac station being built under the Metro Tunnel project will put rail closer to it,” Mr Jones said.

“It has a six-star NABERS (National Australian Built Environment Rating System) rating, is on a corner block, has two street frontages and is close to Clarendon St and South Melbourne Market.”

With a total 1205sq m floor area, all Clarke House’s levels feature a kitchenette and end of trip facilities.

Mr Jones said the building could be used as-is but also had plenty of potential to be upgraded or extended, pending relevant approvals.

“It looks and presents extremely well,” he added.

“We’ve fielded calls from locally, nationally and internationally, it’s very rare to find a freestanding office building in South Melbourne.

“Only a handful of these sell each year.”

Clarke House’s listing description states it could be leased for up to $555,700 annually, excluding GST and outgoing costs.

Clarke House will be auctioned on August 18.

