New South Wales’ Beresfield Estate buys Laverton North site in surprise $21m deal

A surprise $21m land grab in Melbourne’s west has revealed an unexpected buyer, a private construction industry group quietly expanding its industrial footprint.

Beresfield Estates Pty Ltd has snapped up a 2.25ha industrial block at 4-6 Cambridge St, Laverton North, according to industry sources.

Colliers Melbourne brokered the deal but declined to confirm the purchaser’s identity.

RELATED: $2bn mega shopping precinct set to transform Melb’s northwest

Insurance trap catching Melb homeowners off guard

‘Red hot’ Craigieburn property’s $20k+ auction upset

The site includes approved plans for a 10,423sq m office-warehouse development and is positioned within one of Melbourne’s most tightly held industrial corridors — just 15km west of the Melbourne CBD.

Regional and rural property group Nutrien originally acquired the site two years ago and had planned to build a new warehouse, but later outgrew the design and opted to lease a larger facility nearby.

The land was then declared surplus and offered to market.

Colliers associate director Stephen Ryan said the site drew strong interest from both developers and owner-occupiers.

“Ultimately, a construction industry occupier won out with a shorter settlement timeline,” Mr Ryan said.

Construction on the Laverton North site is expected to begin within the next 12 to 24 months, with the new owners understood to be refining the existing plans to suit their operational needs.

The acquisition has raised eyebrows across the industrial property sector, as Beresfield Estates Pty Ltd is not widely known — though company records show it was formerly known as KANCO Number 40 Pty Ltd, and was registered as a proprietary company limited by shares in New South Wales in 2023.

While details about the group’s past projects remain limited, sources indicate it is a privately-backed player actively growing its development pipeline in strategic locations across Victoria.

Melbourne’s western suburbs industrial market remains the largest and fastest-growing in the country.

Despite a leasing slowdown in 2023, demand for well-located, development-ready land remains fierce — particularly sites with rare zoning advantages.

Land values in Laverton North are holding strong between $800 and $1000 per square metre, with major transport and logistics players fuelling ongoing growth.

Colliers associate director Charlie Woodley said this type of industrial land was extremely hard to come by.

“For businesses that require that (industrial land 2) zoning, there’s just not much of it left, especially this close to the city,” Mr Woodley said.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Gentrifying’: Melb north suburb among 2025’s best-performing areas

Yarra Ranges house has secret passageway behind bookshelf

‘Once we bought this place it put work into perspective’

david.bonaddio@news.com.au