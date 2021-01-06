South Australian property with vineyard and holiday accommodation up for grabs

It won’t take long for the new owners of a unique South East acreage estate to be drinking in the benefits of their purchase.

Whether they decide to live there or continue to run it as a boutique organic vineyard and holiday accommodation, the Coonawarra property at 11 Maaoupe Road is offering a range of opportunities.

On a picturesque 4.43ha block surrounded by other renowned vineyards and wineries, the estate, which has hit the market, is known as Highgate Wines and Highbank Country Accommodation.

Owners Dennis and Bonnie Vice have owned the property for more than three decades, hand-planting the vines and growing their business from there.

“My wife and I developed the property, we’ve been here for 35 years,” said Mr Vice, who was a viticulture lecturer.

Today they have two bed and breakfast buildings on the property and produce merlot, cabernet sauvignon and a Bordeaux blend from the vineyard.

The rustic accommodation, which has been built from stone recovered during the vineyard’s establishment and other local materials, is split between three private offerings – ‘The Cottage’, ‘The Villa’, and ‘The Room With A View’.

With South Australians rushing to book holidays in their home state in the wake of COVID-19, Mr Vice said it was a good time to invest in accommodation.

“We have future bookings until the end of next year so the buyers could pick that up,” Mr Vice said.

“We’re already almost back to where we were in the middle of March when things started to slow down.

“We want to offer the property and the accommodation business if someone wants it, but maybe they want to live in it instead.

“Everything is turnkey ready.”

Mr Vice said they had obtained council approval for future development, including more accommodation, if the new owner wanted to grow the site further.

He said they could also continue the wine label if they wanted too.

While it was going to be hard for the couple to let go of the property, Mr Vice said they were ready to retire.

“Our needs are changing and we’re looking at this as an opportunity with people shifting out of the cities – we think now is a good time to share it,” he said.

Sotheby’s International Realty agent Graham Bowie is selling the property, which is listed without a price tag.

Property records show it has been listed on the market several times over the years, most recently in 2018.