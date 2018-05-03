Sod turned at new Gold Coast leisure centre

Construction is due to start on the $4 million leisure centre at The Surrounds in May, 2018.

Construction has started on a $4 million leisure centre for Helensvale.

Villawood Properties is building the centre within its new residential development, The Surrounds.

The centre, which was designed by Gold Coast architecture firm BDA, will have a 3500sqm footprint.

A cafe, lap pool, fully equipped gym and change rooms are just some of the facilities it will offer.

Villawood Properties executive director Tony Johnson says it will be built beside The Surrounds Central Park and within walking distance of every home.

“The leisure centre is being built primarily for the amenity of The Surrounds residents, who will be entitled to two years’ complimentary use of the entire centre,” he says. “Eventually, it will be an independently-owned and operated facility.

“As The Surrounds is not being created under a body corporate model, Villawood will look after the financial implications of the maintenance requirements for the complimentary period.”

Local councillor William Owen-Jones says the centre is a good example of how developers can build estates that also engage the community.

He and Villawood Properties state manager of development Michael Williams turned the first sod at the site this week

It is expected to be finished in mid-2019.

