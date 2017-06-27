‘Small Luxury Hotel of the World’ for sale in Victoria

Dudley House at 101 Main Rd, Hepburn Springs, is on the market.

A popular Hepburn Springs guesthouse honoured as a Small Luxury Hotels of the World and named after Australia’s fourth governor-general has hit the market.

Unique Estates selling agent Dominic Romeo said the country house at 101 Main Rd was named Dudley House for Lord Dudley after he visited the property in the year it was built, 1908.

It has been a well-known guesthouse since, and was refurbished into a boutique hotel with seven five-star standard rooms by its current owners from 2013 to 2016.

Romeo says it became one of just seven Small Luxury Hotels of the World in Australia, and the only one in Victoria, during this time.

It was also dubbed #1 Boutique Hotel in Australia in 2016.

He says the owners decided to quit the business a few months ago, recently listing the house for private sale for $2.4 million along with an adjoining cottage on a separate title for $800,000.

“It’s being sold as a private home, but it’s all set up as a hotel,” Romeo says.

