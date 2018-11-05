Sleep with the fishes at world’s first underwater villa

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has the world’s first undersea villa.

Hotels are forever trying to offer something different and unusual in a bid to attract new guests.

But one hotel in the Maldives has quite literally taken things to a new level – below sea level – with an unforgettable hotel room experience that has to been seen to be believed.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has become the world’s first hotel to put a villa underwater, with the lower deck of its new suite ‘The Muraka’ sitting about five metres below the ocean surface.

Guests who pay to stay in the the $15 million suite will sleep with nothing separating them from the Indian Ocean and its colourful sea life but a pane of glass.

The lower level has a bedroom, bathroom and living space, and is connected to the rest of the villa upstairs by a spiral staircase.

Upstairs is a twin-size bedroom, bathroom, powder room, gym, butler’s quarters, private security quarters, integrated living room, kitchen and bar.

There is also a dining room, as well as a relaxation deck, an infinity swimming pool and another king-sized bedroom with ensuite.

‘The Muraka’ has space to sleep nine guests, but staying there certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Hiring the one-of-a-kind villa will set you back almost $70,000 for one night.