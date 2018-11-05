Real commercial

Sleep with the fishes at world’s first underwater villa

Adrian Ballantyne | 05 NOVEMBER 2018
The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has the world’s first undersea villa.
Hotels are forever trying to offer something different and unusual in a bid to attract new guests.

But one hotel in the Maldives has quite literally taken things to a new level – below sea level – with an unforgettable hotel room experience that has to been seen to be believed.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has become the world’s first hotel to put a villa underwater, with the lower deck of its new suite ‘The Muraka’ sitting about five metres below the ocean surface.

Guests who pay to stay in the the $15 million suite will sleep with nothing separating them from the Indian Ocean and its colourful sea life but a pane of glass.

The bathroom at The Muraka suite at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.e 

The lower level has a bedroom, bathroom and living space, and is connected to the rest of the villa upstairs by a spiral staircase.

Upstairs is a twin-size bedroom, bathroom, powder room, gym, butler’s quarters, private security quarters, integrated living room, kitchen and bar.

There is also a dining room, as well as a relaxation deck, an infinity swimming pool and another king-sized bedroom with ensuite.

‘The Muraka’ has space to sleep nine guests, but staying there certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Hiring the one-of-a-kind villa will set you back almost $70,000 for one night.

