Skyhomes with balcony pools set for $250m Qld hotel development

A $250m hotel and residential resort living project “unlike anything on the Sunshine Coast” will add 84 new homes to the market, including skyhomes with personal balcony pools.

Pictures released by developers of Paloma Paloma in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast offered a taste of what buyers could expect to see off the large development.

It opened for registrations of interest last week.

MORE: Who owns Byron’s most exclusive homes

Penthouse Pet’s strip club home swings into year’s wildest listings

Among services buyers of the two, three and four bedroom apartments could expect were “unparalleled common facilities, residential pool and home service”, according to developers.

The site on Bulcock and Knox Streets was last week painted Pink Fire as part of an ongoing art installation with construction due to begin mid this year.

The development site was expected to play host to community events, celebrations, arthouse shows and “unexpected experiences” in the coming months.

Dylan Brady of Decibel Architecture said Paloma Paloma was different to everything around it.

“Totally unexpected. Refreshingly exceptional,” was how he described it.

Among the chief elements in planning was design and materials that connect people to nature, with outdoor bathing gardens and sky home kitchens “filled with life”.

“The architecture is inspired by the rocky headlands of Caloundra, the rockpool marbled tidal ledges and the weathered curvature of sand and sea worn stones and dunes,” he said.

“Working within the permitted envelope we have carefully reimagined the design, connecting the site to the street and delivering a totally unexpected lifestyle, hotel, residential and hospitality experience.”

He expected the project to set a new benchmark for excellence.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON TWITTER