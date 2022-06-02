Site of $900m Qld resort put up for sale after court battle

Sekisui House has thrown in the towel on plans for a $900m resort development in Qld, listing the beachfront 18.55ha site for sale this week after a fierce community battle against it in court.

The developers have called for expressions of interest in 1415 David Low Way, Yaroomba – giving potential buyers a month to throw their hat in the ring.

Sekisui House is now testing the waters to see what level of interest there is in someone else taking on the stunning beachfront site listing it as having “development approval for a total of 291 dwellings, split between 112 x detached dwellings, 41 x terrace dwellings and 138 apartments. The approval also includes 500sq m of retail use plus significant landscaping and open spaces”.

MORE: Brisbane now strongest housing market in Australia

This church is the hottest property in Qld and its days are numbered

The process is being marketed by multiple agents including Tony Williams and Mark Creevey of Ray White Special Projects Qld, Brendan Hogan of Colliers Brisbane and Nick Dowling of Colliers Sunshine Coast.

They described it as an “one of the last beachfront masterplanned residential development sites remaining in South East Queensland”.

“The site presents a magnificent unique opportunity to acquire a premium development parcel to offer a mix of detached housing, medium density, and apartment product in the Sunshine Coast market where housing supply is under severe pressure,” the listing said.

The Sekisui House masterplan for Yaroomba Beach – located 4km from Coolum Beach, 21km from Noosa and 8km from Sunshine Coast Airport – was extensive. It had gained stage 1 development approval for a 220-room five-star The Westin Coolum Resort & Spa, 132 serviced apartments, 357 car parks, a coastal discovery centre and trail, lifesaving amenities and services, public toilets and beach shower facilities.

It had further plans for 541 apartments, 67 dwellings, 4ha of public open and green space gifted to the Sunshine Coast Council and 2,770sq m of village retail.

This was challenged in court after 9,288 people objected to the project, with the Court of Appeal ruling the matter should return to the Planning and Environment Court.

The international expressions of interest campaign closes Thursday July 7 at 4pm.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON TWITTER