Singapore logistics trust makes $418m east coast industrial play

The trust will buy five logistics properties located in Brisbane, including a development asset, at the Port of Brisbane, for about $S225.9m.

Singapore-based ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust has confirmed that Australia’s industrial property boom is running hot by snapping up a $S404.4m ($418m) parcel of properties along the east coast.

The company joins Singaporean rivals including Ascendas and Mapletree, as well as international fund managers, which have made inroads into the industrial property sector even as the coronavirus pandemic hit other areas.

Warehouses and distribution centres have been relatively unaffected, with some smaller tenants struggling to pay rent but larger organisations stepping up investment into their supply chains.

Local firms have also been active in logistics property with Charter Hall snaring the Aldi distribution centre portfolio and Centuria also buying assets.

All up, industrial and logistics investment volumes from January to August have topped $3.5bn and about 83% of these transactions had taken place during the pandemic.

The purchases are partly driven by the appetite of investors for warehouses but also point to the fragility of other areas of commercial property including large shopping centres and city office towers.