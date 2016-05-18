Singapore developer has taste for Sydney Fish Market

The Sydney Fish Market is set to be redeveloped.

Singaporean property giant Oxley Holdings has confirmed its interest in Sydney’s Bays Precinct in the inner west, saying it is looking to bid for the redevelopment of the Sydney Fish Market site.

A successful play would mark the Singapore-listed company’s entry to Australia and potentially add to its global holdings.

Oxley Holdings, with a market capitalisation of $1.25 billion, has a diversified property development portfolio with projects in Britain, Malaysia, Ireland, Indonesia and China.

“The board of directors of Oxley wishes to announce that the group plans to enter the Australian market and is currently looking at Sydney’s Bays Precinct as the location for a flagship commercial and residential project to add to its project portfolio,” Oxley says.

“The Fish Market site at Pyrmont is one of several sites considered by the group as a potential redevelopment site.”

Sydney Fish Market is within the $20 billion Bays Precinct, where the NSW government wants to unlock development opportunities.

Oxley says it will work with a local partner on any Sydney project and has identified Brookfield Multiplex as a potential partner.

The site is tipped to attract a bevy of other developers, with Lend Lease, Grocon and Malaysia’s UEM Sunrise among potential runners.

UrbanGrowthNSW is working closely with operator Sydney Fish Market on the development of the Bays Market District, in line with the Bays Transformation Plan.

“Our ambition is to create a world-class food and dining destination for Sydney, with the ­Sydney Fish Market as the centrepiece,” a spokesman says.

Founded in 2010 by Ching Chiat Kwong, Oxley is a relatively new, fast-growing company on the Singapore stock exchange. Its projects include the Royal Wharf redevelopment in London and the $172 million North Wall Quay project in Dublin.

– with Ben Wilmot

