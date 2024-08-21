realcommercial.com.au logo

Sex venue with ‘menu of ladies’ exposed

News
Aidan Devine
First published 21 August 2024, 9:00am

Its marketing boasts of a “menu of ladies” and promises patrons the chance to explore their “wildest fantasies” – complete with mirrored walls and “massage” beds.

One of the last remaining brothels in the once notorious Sydney red light district of Kings Cross has come up for sale, marking the latest in a spate of brothel sites that have come onto the market.

The sales have often proceeded redevelopment, with many converted into office space, residences and boarding houses following widespread gentrification in the Potts Point area over recent years.

Experts revealed brothels, once a lucrative cash business, have also struggled to make money since Covid and the rise of online escort agencies, along with streaming websites such as OnlyFans.

There are eight rooms.

The site currently up for sale at 50 Kellett St, flanked by a property which records show also used to be a brothel before it was converted into office space, is listed with an asking price of $3.35m. It is being offered as a vacant possession.

The two-level property includes a reception area and eight rooms – many with spas, plus walls covered in mirrors.

Built circa 1880, the terrace was most recently occupied by a business trading as “At Michelle’s”. Its website claims the business offers “an extremely erotic nude massage experience”.

Selling agents Stanton Hillier revealed in the property listing that the site had scope to be redeveloped.

The terrace is for sale for about $3.35m.

“The flexibility of the MU1-Mixed Use zoning and the 12m height allowance will enable you to unlock the development opportunity to craft your dream space, whether for residential living or for lucrative commercial usage,” the listing said.

The property has a grandfathered 24-hour Adult Services license, according to the listing.

Kings Cross’ Kellett St was once dominated by brothels.

The property next door to the one up for sale, no. 52 Kellett St, was once a brothel known as “Classique”, which specialised in “lesbian double acts”, according to media reports from the 1990s.

Prostitute Standing in Nightclub Doorway Looking Out

Kings Cross’ red light district has been gentrified in recent decades.

No. 52 has since been redeveloped into office space after selling in 2014 for $2m.

The other neighbouring terrace, no. 48, has also operated at various times as a brothel and went up for lease last year.

It is understood no. 50’s position sandwiched between two rival brothels had actually encouraged one of the previous occupants to turn the site into a brothel in the 1990s, according to media reports.

The occupant was alleged to have told associates she was so fed up with the noises coming from the brothels on either side of her property that she decided she may as well open up her own.

No. 52 Kellett St pictured when it was still used as a brothel. It has since been redeveloped.

This building, once used as a brothel called the Pink Flamingo, was turned into a boarding house.

The brothel was known at the time as “Our Elegant Touch,” according to historical archives.

Further up the road, a brothel once known as the Pink Flamingo, and later as Cleopatra’s in the City, was turned into a boarding house. Two of the rooms recently came up for rent at $420 and $550 per week.

Archives indicated no. 50 Kellett St had a colourful past predating its turn as a brothel. It was once a common gaming house and was used in the 1960s as a woman’s social club.

