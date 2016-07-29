Scouts HQ sale to fund Queensland expansion plans

Scouts Queensland has puts its headquarters up for sale.

Scouts Queensland has placed its Brisbane headquarters, located on a prominent parcel of land in the riverside suburb of Auchenflower, on the market for the first time in more than 20 years.

The listing comes as demand for office space close to the Brisbane CBD rises, with the near-city office precinct emerging one of the most sought after business hubs.

CBRE’s associate director Mel Pikos says demand for office accommodation near the city is rapidly gathering pace, with strong interest from a broad range of occupiers.

“With positive net take-up of 26,800sqm in the past 12 months, the near-city market continues to outpace demand in all other Queensland office markets,” Pikos says.

Pikes says the uplift in demand has predominantly been driven by increasing interest from occupiers looking to acquire a presence in the urban renewal precincts of Fortitude Valley and Newstead, with these areas accounting for 21,700sqm of positive absorption.

Scouts Queensland’s headquarters, located at 32 Dixon St, Auchenflower, occupies a prominent plot with two street frontages and is just 3km from the heart of Brisbane CBD.

The property is located close to the recently refurbished Toowong Village retail and office complex and The Wesley Hospital, and is just 1.5km from the popular Park Rd precinct in Milton.

The area is also serviced by a range of public transport options, including the Auchenflower train station, Regatta ferry terminal and bus services along Coronation Drive.

The site area of 5,256sqm features a two-level office building currently occupied by Scouts Queensland at the front of the property, with onsite parking for up to 21 vehicles and a large urban greenery space at the rear.

JLL’s Christian Sandstrom and Sam Byrne have been appointed jointly with Savills’ Tim Packman and Robert Dunne to market the property, which will be sold with vacant possession.

JLL national director of sales and investments, Christian Sandstrom, says: “The inner city west is a highly sought after living and commercial destination, offering access to both residential and workplace opportunities.”

“This particular property offers a wide range of suitability to those in professional services, medical, allied health, education and community groups.”

“As such, we anticipate strong interest from owner occupiers and value-add investors, with secondary interest from developers.”

Scouts Queensland general manager Trevor Ruthenberg says the sale will help fund the organisation’s plans to grow its offering in Queensland.

“Relocating from 32 Dixon St will allow Scouts Queensland to fund greater services for existing members as well as extend our reach and increase opportunities throughout Queensland for individuals to become involved in Scouts,” he says.