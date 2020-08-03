Scape calls for international students to be let in

The country’s largest student accommodation provider Scape Group has warned occupancy levels in the sector could plunge unless the federal government prepares a scheme to allow international students to return from countries that have controlled coronavirus outbreaks.

Scape is backing calls by universities under which students from countries where the virus is under control would be isolated and tested to confirm they are COVID-19-free and then return to their courses as institutions seek to combat the slowing in visa applications.

Scape executive chair Craig Carracher expects occupancy to drop from 60% to around 30-45% “if we don’t introduce the safe corridor to ensure the market retains long-term confidence in our commitment to the international education sector in Australia”.

“There is real support in China and Southeast Asia from students wanting to fly into Australia, including Melbourne, to study through a safe corridor that would protect them and our communities,” he said, with the company ready to pay for charter flights if necessary.

He acknowledged tensions with China, a major source of students, saying education providers “still have to battle the Chinese-Australian relationship issues which are hovering over the sector”.

Carracher said Victoria’s proposed stage four restrictions meant international students were more likely to stay in specialist towers as they were safer and they would not leave the country as some of their home nations are at greater risk.