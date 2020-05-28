Student accommodation operator pushes for quarantine ‘portal’

Australia’s largest student accommodation group wants a “controlled” program to allow foreign students into the country to help stimulate an economic recovery in the education sector.

Australia’s borders have been closed since March because of the bid to keep out COVID-19, with only Australian citizens, residents and immediate family members able to travel to Australia.

The restrictions have hit universities and student accommodation providers, who are increasingly pressing for a system to allow the return of international students.

Scape Australia, which owns and operates more than 14,000 student rooms nationally, says a so-called portal will provide a controlled arrival program for international students and could be managed and funded by the education sector.

In practice, a portal would allow in students even if borders remained shut to tourists, on the proviso that they were strictly quarantined and tested in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Scape executive chairman Craig Carracher says a portal ensuring quarantine and isolation for international students who spend over $20bn a year is a “vital, safe, controlled first step to economic recovery” . Carracher also urged the university sector to welcome students who were enrolled to start in 2020, not just students previously enrolled in courses.