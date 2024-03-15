Sandy Bay: Boutique hotel or historic home, you choose

A GLORIOUS piece of Tasmanian history is seeking its next custodian.

The historic property known as The Rivulet has come to market, and opportunity abounds for its next chapter.

Most recently, the 1890s-built house has served travellers as a luxurious place to rest their heads. A boutique accommodation experience, conveniently positioned on Sandy Bay’s Golden Mile, while also being peaceful and private.

Knight Frank agents Matthew Wallace and Rorie M. Auld say the next owner could choose to continue the highly successful business, or select a new path for the property.

They said a purchaser might consider rent or Airbnb of the property’s cottages, while living in the house. Or vice versa, if desired, as the main house would be an attractive hotel.

Mr Auld said some people may wish to return the property to a family home. On such a sizeable lot, there would still be enough space to build another dwelling, subject to approvals.

“Perhaps one of the most significant aspects of the property is the attention that was paid to every detail in the renovations,” he said.

“Under Heritage guidelines, the owners rebuilt some parts of the property brick by brick — at an enormous cost.

“The new addition, the 2021-built Garden Cottage, was crafted by artisan bricklayers.

“They were brought in to replicate the bricks and brickwork for authenticity.

“Of course, the home has new wiring, plumbing, heating and cooling for all the rooms, which are essential in a home of this era.”

In 2018, No.391 Sandy Bay Rd was purchased then closed for two years for an expansive, no-stone unturned renovation.

Husband-and-wife team David and Noellene Williams ensured everything they introduced to the manor was Tasmanian, including every tile, every new brick to restore the heritage chimney, and almost every piece of era-appropriate antique furniture and art.

The results speak for themselves.

The revamped heritage bed and breakfast was renamed from Amberley to The Rivulet, in honour of Lambert Rivulet, and given the Williamses’ passionate interest in Hobart’s rivulet system.

Returned to its former grandeur, the sale of this property includes an exquisite collection of art and antiques, offering luxurious living spaces and an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

The Rivulet has been operating for the past 30 years as a very successful boutique hotel, offering eight luxury heritage rooms and two garden cottages, all with access to the general living areas and the outstanding established and manicured gardens.

Nestled just 2km from historic Battery Point and 3km from the Hobart CBD, The Rivulet is strategically positioned adjacent to the Wrest Point Casino and overlooking the Derwent River and prestigious yacht clubs.

Bordering Queensborough playing fields and Lambert Reserve, residents enjoy immediate access to scenic bushwalks and recreational activities.

The boutique property boasts kingsize beds, individual airconditioning, smart TVs, and opulent bathrooms with bespoke amenities.

Adorned with unique art and antique furnishings, every dwelling exudes its own distinctive charm and elegance.

Unwind amid the sculpted tranquillity of the onsite garden or use the available onsite parking for 10 vehicles for all residents.

The Rivulet provides the unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the perfect fusion of historic allure, modern luxury, and unbeatable location.

Secure your slice of quiet luxury in vibrant Hobart today.

No.391 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay’s expression of interest campaign will close on Thursday, April 11.