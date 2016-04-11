Salmat shifts Melbourne base to APPF tower

Salmat has leased eight floors at 485 La Trobe St in the Melbourne CBD.

Australian marketing company Salmat will move its Melbourne headquarters across the CBD after taking out a lease on eight floors of a La Trobe St tower.

Salmat will move into the building at 458 La Trobe St, owned by the Lendlease managed Australian Prime Property Fund Commercial, in January next year, having secured 8400sqm of the office’s south tower.

The deal also includes expansion rights over a further 3300sqm.

The lease comes after a yearlong search by Salmat for a new Melbourne base as it sought to move from its current offices at 50 Franklin St, about 1km away from its new site.

458 La Trobe St is in line for a refurbishment of ground floor and end of trip facilities, which are expected to be completed later this year.

Salmat CEO Craig Dower says the new office was selected after 12 months of due diligence and would minimise the impact on the business and its staff.

“We were searching for a property that would help redefine the way we work and deliver a better value property solution for Salmat,” Dower says.

“As part of the building’s refurbishment by Lendlease, we’ll introduce a more modern and efficient open plan design to optimise floor space and create a more collaborative, agile, functional and flexible working environment.”

“Maintaining a CBD presence, with accessibility to public transport from all surrounding areas will minimise the impact on our staff, clients and the business, as well as provide access to a pool of new staff to support our growth strategy.”