New Darling Harbour skyscraper wins approval

An artist’s impression of the Cockle Bay wharf precinct redevelopment in Sydney.

Sydney’s Darling Harbour is a step closer to having a new skyscraper with a fourth $1 billion-plus tower for the Cockle Bay precinct winning the support of planning authorities after a redesign by partners GPT, Brookfield and AMP Capital.

The trio have reworked their proposed high-rise office and retail precinct, which will add to the existing three-tower Darling Park complex, slashing its height from 235m to 183m and shifting the tower further from Pyrmont Bridge.

The scheme will now include about 60,000sqm and up to 40 levels of office space, and a world-class dining, retail and entertainment precinct comprising up to 10,000sqm. The premium commercial tower will target a 6 Green Star rating and 5-star NABERS energy rating.

The building was last year identified as a potential location for the new Commonwealth Bank headquarters, but the outcome of talks between the bank and developers is yet to emerge. A decision expected later this year.

CBA’s leases are expiring at its Darling Park office in Tower 1 from 2020, but it has yet to reveal its plans.

Meanwhile, another key Darling Park tenant, US technology group Salesforce, is stepping up its hunt for a new office home, with industry sources suggesting it is targeting a move to AMP Capital’s Quay Quarter Tower.

The GPT Wholesale Office Fund (50%), Brookfield (30%) and AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund (20%) consortium lodged its initial development application for the area in 2016. They are aiming to link Sydney’s CBD to Darling Harbour through building new elevated public space.

Along with a premier retail, cafe and dining precinct, the project is set to revitalise Cockle Bay by delivering 1ha of public space, consortium representative Matthew Faddy says.

“Cockle Bay Park presents a unique opportunity to connect Darling Harbour to the heart of the Sydney CBD by providing an expansive park over the Western Distributor,” he says.

The NSW planning department has referred the proposal to the independent Planning Commission for a final decision.

Faddy says if this stage one approval is granted, the next phase of the planning process will involve further community feedback and an international architectural design competition.

“This process will deliver an internationally acclaimed retail, dining, leisure and commercial facility with new park facilities,” he says.