SA real estate agents branch out across Adelaide

It’s not just house prices on the move in South Australia, with residential industry stars starting three new real estate brands in Adelaide’s northern and western suburbs.

Harcourts’ star performer Kate Smith of Harcourts Smith has left the blue brand to start Kate Smith Property – still in the same building at 77 Semaphore Rd, Semaphore, with a focus on servicing the LeFevre Peninsula.

Offering boutique property management and with a team of 15, Ms Smith plans to expand into West Lakes, where she lives and previously had a pop-up office.

“West Lakes is a special part of the west and I have a deep appreciation for the lifestyle and my wonderful neighbours. We have our eyes on an impressive location that will well service this special part of the world,” she said.

“Our journey to an independent brand is the right timing, and enables me to really focus on serving our clients of 23 years intimately.”

Meanwhile, Mustafa Razaee leaves LJ Hooker and Sadeq Al-Khalidi departs Ray White to start Belle Property Mawson Lakes, as the green brand expands across metro Adelaide.

Having owned and operated private companies both in the Middle East and China, Mr Al-Khalidi held the Premier Agent title at Ray White, while Mr Razaee is a former recipient of LJ Hooker’s Captain’s Club honour.

“Our focus is to deliver prestige services to our clients and as Adelaide’s real estate market continues to exponentially grow, we are prepared to go the extra mile in delivering exceptional outcomes for our Mawson Lakes clientele,” Mr Al-Khalidi said.

“The northern suburbs have also gone up in value and we therefore believe that the standards of real estate services and results should reflect that,” Mr Razaee added.

And finally, Toop+Toop young guns Thomas Crawford and Vincent Doran have left the family-owned agency to start Crawford Doran with the backing of prominent businessman Nick House.

With offices in North Adelaide and Croydon, Mr Crawford – who, after selling more than $164m worth of residential real estate in the past financial year, was on Sunday revealed as South Australia’s biggest selling agent under 35 – said a change was coming.

“Crawford Doran promises to do things differently – and better – than what has traditionally been done and in doing so, achieve better results for our clients,” he said.

Mr Doran said the pair had a solid understanding of Adelaide’s trendy inner west.