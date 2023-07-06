Rural home and business attracts national, local buyers

WANT to escape to the country in Tasmania? Here’s the opportunity for you.

Eight minutes from Sorell or a half-hour drive to Hobart, this home and business combination offers a relaxed lifestyle — and buyers far and wide have taken notice.

Harrison Agents property consultant Nick Cowley said local and interstate buyers had inquired about the property.

“People in Melbourne and Sydney in particular have their eye on this lifestyle property, with a view to semi-retiring in Tasmania,” he said.

“It is a great property. A low-stress operation. A brilliant lifestyle is on offer here.”

Mr Cowley described the three self-contained guest accommodation studios as “exceptional”.

“And there is an opportunity to convert a fourth, if desired and subject to approval,” he said.

No.146 Old Forcett Rd, Forcett is set across two titles totalling 2.5 acres of land.

MORE: Modern acreage with mega man cave tops popularity chart

Same buyer scoops up pair of top Bruny Island addresses

Heading down the first driveway, the first building is currently used for reception, an office and there is a guest lounge room with a kitchenette.

The studio cabins have reverse cycle airconditioning, a kitchenette, bathroom and sitting room.

They are finished to a high standard, ensuring guests enjoy a relaxing and enjoyable stay.

Harrison Grove Guest Accommodation has a Bookings.com rating of 9.8 and a Google rating of 5.

Mr Cowley said the business operates for six months of the year, providing an exceptional return.

“There is scope to greatly increase the income stream with a year-round operation,” he said.

The property has manicured grounds, a rain-fed dam and plenty of trees for privacy from the road.

MORE: June Hobart home prices dip while nation rises

Hobart’s home sale listings slower in May

There is three-phase power; plus 10kW of solar panels on the main residence and another 5kW of solar power for the guest accommodation.

Adjacent to the cabins is a large 160sq m shed, garage and workshop with a toilet and a wood heater.

There is plenty of room for tools, storage and vehicles.

An additional garage nearby provides extra storage, while an adjoining room is currently being used as the guest laundry and linen room for the guest accommodation.

Mr Cowley said the price of the property was a great deal.

“The replacement cost? You would not be able to build it again, it is great value — brilliant,” he said.

Alongside the business, the property’s main house offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas.

The U-shaped home has timber flooring throughout and a kitchen and dining area that is surrounded by glass and sliding doors that bring in natural light.

A deck surrounds the back of the house, a perfect entertainment area.

No.146 Old Forcett Rd, Forcett is for sale with Harrison Agents, it is priced at $1.5m.

MORE: Hobart’s best cheap, liveable suburbs revealed

SOLD: When just $2000 makes all the difference