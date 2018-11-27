Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes marks territory in Glen Huntly

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes has bought 790 Glen Huntly Rd in Caulfield South.

Two global charity organisations will trade places in inner-suburban Melbourne, after the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes paid $1.6 million for a Caulfield South building owned by The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

The corner block and former bank building at 790 Glen Huntly Rd will now become the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes’ new headquarters, after it recently sold its base in the Melbourne CBD.

"The Buffs", as they are referred to by members, had been headquartered at the century-old 22 Sutherland St building in the city since 1954.