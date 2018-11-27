Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes marks territory in Glen Huntly
Two global charity organisations will trade places in inner-suburban Melbourne, after the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes paid $1.6 million for a Caulfield South building owned by The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.
The corner block and former bank building at 790 Glen Huntly Rd will now become the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes’ new headquarters, after it recently sold its base in the Melbourne CBD.
“The Buffs”, as they are referred to by members, had been headquartered at the century-old 22 Sutherland St building in the city since 1954.
The RAOB was established in the United Kingdom in 1822, with its Australian arm formed in the early 1900s. Funds raised by the organisation have reached charities including the Make A Wish Foundation, National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Heart Foundation and Aussie Helpers.
The 290sqm vacant former bank in Caulfield South sits on a high profile 347sqm site, which is positioned on the corner of Hawthorn Rd and has a combined street frontage of 40 metres.
Fitzroys agents Chris Kombi and Mark Talbot negotiated the sale on behalf of The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.
Kombi says the RAOB had sought a new premises in the city’s south-east, with accessibility a key attraction.