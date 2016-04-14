Sydney St. Vinnies op-shop reborn as greengrocer

St Vincent De Paul Society has sold its Brookvale site in New South Wales for $11m.

One of the country’s most profitable op-shops is to become a mini-market, just three months after it sold for more than $11 million.

The St Vincent de Paul store in Brookvale, next to the bus depot and opposite Westfield Warringah, has been operating for decades.

In February the new owners took possession of the 2662sqm site and last week advertisements appeared calling for tenants.

A northern beaches family greengrocer is the confirmed anchor tenant and will occupy much of the ground floor but there is ground floor floorspace for rent, ranging between 100sqm and 526sqm, as well as the entire first floor.

Twenty-seven car spaces will serve the site.

Agent Mark Novak, of Novak Properties, says businesses that could complement the market include a gym, cafe, juice bar, bakery or butchers or bottle shop.

“The new owners are keeping the existing structure because it is strong,” Novak says.

But they intend to configure it differently inside to create a convenient mini-market with parking.

“It is a very convenient ­location with super-high exposure and right on all major transport links,” he says.

People will be able to grab their fresh food without having to drive into the large shopping centre opposite, he adds.

The single-level building at 638 Pittwater Rd, Brookvale was on the market late last year. According to Core­LogicRP Data the land, zoned general commercial, sold for $11,362,000 and settled in February.

The charity op-shop is leasing back the site on a short-term basis until it can find other premises.

Novak says he understands the longstanding op-shop is one of the busiest and most profitable in the country.

Brook vale is currently being transformed, with old homes being replaced with new apartments and old industry replaced with gyms and juice bars.

This article originally appeared on News Local.