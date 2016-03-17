Rockhampton farm opportunity 70 years in the making

The Clifton farm near Rockhampton has been put up for sale.

Renowned beef producers the Olive family have put a tract of prized Rockhampton farmland on the market for only the second time in 70 years.

As beef prices rise and the rural and agribusiness sector returns to many investors’ long-term strategies, the large footprint located close to Rockhampton – Australia’s revered beef capital – is being offered for sale and is expected to draw significant interest.

Clifton via Marlborough, a 16,000ha land parcel (plus a 4122ha forestry lease) with a combined cattle carrying capacity of about 4000 adult equivalents, is being marketed for sale by CBRE Agribusiness’ Geoff Warriner, Chris Holgar and Thomas Warriner.

The premium holding near Marlborough, about 100km north of Rockhampton, has a mix of land and soil types conducive to a diverse range of uses, as well as extensive native and improved pastures, including Buffel, Green Panic, Rhodes Grass and Secca and Verano Stylos.

Subdivided into about 20 paddocks, the property offers a premium opportunity to acquire a significant footprint in Australia’s beef market.

“This premium property represents an outstanding opportunity for new entrants into the beef industry through to existing industry participants, representing size, scale, diversification and affordability close to Rockhampton,” Warriner says.

“This well-established, versatile holding represents outstanding quality in all aspects, enabling the successful purchaser to follow in the footsteps of notable industry leaders such as the Ray and Olive families.”

The listing comes as the Colliers International’s latest Rural and Agribusiness Research and Forecast Report reveals the rural and agribusiness sector is now included in investors’ long-term strategies as the sector develops hallmarks of high investment grade assets.

Shane McIntyre, national director of transaction services at Colliers International, says the agriculture industry’s rise is expected to be ongoing.

“The momentum is expected to continue into 2016 as we experience growth in inquiry at all levels, ranging from the private landholder through to institutional investors. The spotlight this year is on beef, cotton and water sectors.”

“Last year was a turning point for the Australian beef industry. Record prices were achieved for producers in southern markets, in conjunction with unprecedented demand from existing and emerging export markets that are currently supplied by northern Australia.”

“We are seeing an increase in exports like never before influenced by the global demand, a weakening Australian dollar, a shortage of breeding stock and recent rains in previously drought affected areas.”

Warriner says Clifton is expected to draw interest from abroad.

“The opportunity to acquire a property with scale and scope for expansion in one of the most keenly contested sectors of the agribusiness market will no doubt attract a wide range of interest from both domestic and foreign investors.

“Furthermore, Clifton’s location, quality and soil types lend favourably to further development in order to capitalise on its proximity to end markets.”

Located off Marlborough–Sarina Rd, the property is being offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, April 21, at 11am at the Leichardt Hotel, Rockhampton, if not sold prior.