Rochester’s iconic Shamrock Hotel for sale

Rochester’s iconic Shamrock Hotel is up for sale for the first time in about a decade.

The charming building was built in 1912 by local horse breeder and racer Thomas McMaster for a reported 10,000 pounds.

It is now on the market for the first time since its owners bought the establishment about ten years ago and has an asking price of $1.6m-$1.7m.

RELATED: $24m Armadale mansion undergoes bold reno

Robin Boyd’s first architectural marvel for sale

‘Opera house’ warehouse has balcony bathtub

According to old newspaper clippings from the Rochester Historical Society, the hotel was once “one of the best and most comfortably furnished in the State”.

Publican Ian Crouch has leased the premises for the better part of 20 years, turning the bistro and bar into a successful business in the heart of the town of about 3000 people.

Mr Crouch said he fell in love with the property while working as a barman.

“I just got a feel for the heritage and character of the building,” Mr Crouch said.

“I had a lot of input in refurbishing inside and out and that’s when I got passionate about it.”

Before the current vendors purchased the Shamrock, it was owned by Bruce McMaster — the grand nephew of Thomas McMaster — and his wife Marie.

Mr Crouch said he and Mr McMaster extensively renovated the heritage-listed hotel after the 2011 floods, which devastated the community.

This included sourcing a glassmaker to restore the property’s original leadlight and frosted glass windows, plus repainting the exterior in federation colours.

“The floods destroyed the town,” Mr Crouch said.

“(At the pub) it came in through the cellar and into floors. We were shut for four months.”

Luke Ryan Real Estate Rochester director Luke Ryan said the now-thriving hotel “typifies the town”.

“People who don’t know the town well … know the big beautiful pub,” Mr Ryan said.

“It’s iconic. It’s an impressive structure — the most impressive building in town.”

The building has seven long-term commercial tenants in stores on the ground floor, which the new owner would inherit along with Mr Crouch’s lease.

It is also positioned across the road from some of the region’s silo artwork, popular with tourists, on the Northern Highway.

The agent said a couple of “genuine buyers” had already shown interest, adding that he hoped a local would end up purchasing the watering hole.

The hotel is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign closing June 25.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Historic pink building has rooftop terrace

Six Aussie island homes for sale right now

Slice of Burnham Beeches history for sale

alanah.frost@news.com.au