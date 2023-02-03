Robby Ingham’s The Cambrian set to give Paddington ‘a shot in the arm’

Fashion icon Robby Ingham says he’s aiming to give Paddington a “shot in the arm” with his new retail and apartment development in Paddington, The Cambrian.

The status and relevance of Oxford St has deteriorated since he opened his revolutionary men’s fashion store there in 1984, which he shut down in 2016 after 32 years.

“The shopping strip is one of the most intact, but unfortunately it’s rundown,” he says.

“I’ve spent most of my life as a retailer there, so this is my opportunity to give Paddington the shot in arm that it needs.”

Ingham, whose family created the famous chicken empire, had always been a tenant in Oxford St — “I never had the capital to buy property, I was always putting it into suits and shirts” — has since done well as a businessman and through his property transactions.

He lives in a six-bedroom Tamarama mansion worth an estimated $70m and has now bought up five of his former Oxford St neighbours in a 140-year-old heritage shopfront known as The Cambrian.

In a Brian Meyerson MHNDUnion-designed project, Ingham’s developing a retail precinct along with 13 units — five heritage apartments with 3.2m ceilings plus eight modern apartments above shops around a central European-style courtyard at the rear — on the 1638 sqm block.

“The one big thing is that I’m retaining the commercial area and curating the tenancy with innovative new retail and food ventures,” Ingham said.

“I’m trying to get Paddington village restored … I want people to come and do some shopping and grab a cup of coffee in the courtyard and not have to sit in the street with the cars flying past.”

He’s expecting the one and two-bedroom apartments to be snapped up by first home buyers and investors with the three-bedders pounced on by Paddington downsizers who don’t want to move to Rose Bay or Double Bay.

Ben Stewart and CBRE expect them to be popular at tomorrow’s launch day.

“The architect design is outstanding, most of the apartments on the Elizabeth Place side face north and there are absolutely no other new apartments available in Paddington.”

The 60-70sqm one-bedders with parking are priced from $2.1m; 75-103sqm two-bedders start at $2.5m and the 120-160sqm three-bedders cost $4.5m-$8m.

