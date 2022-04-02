Riverside Heritage mansion Woodbridge up for grabs

FROM its elevated site on the banks of the Derwent River, Woodbridge is a property that’s impossible to miss.

The Bridge St mansion in New Norfolk is widely considered one of Australia’s premier heritage properties — it’s a convict-built, beautifully restored example of 1820s architecture.

The Georgian riverfront mansion was superbly converted to a fully accredited five-star boutique hotel in 2005.

It offers nine unique ensuited rooms, The Pavilion dining room, The Salon, Lewis Reading Room, The Ballroom, two commercial kitchens, an unused manager’s apartment and an amenities block with a sauna and hot tub.

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing expert, John Blacklow, said there were a number of reasons why investors should have this Heritage listed property on their radar.

“It is one of the oldest properties in Australia, historically significant and completely unique,” he said.

“The owners have a strong affinity for heritage properties and fell in love with it in 2004.

“They set about a mammoth task of a complete restoration, not only for the buildings, but all of the services and the entire grounds.

“They won the Housing Industry Association Australian restoration award in 2006 and that was well deserved — it’s probably the best standard of renovation I have ever seen.”

Woodbridge is set on the township’s CBD fringe and just a 32km drive north of Hobart.

It has frontage of about 67m to the foreshore, which has a Crown licence running down to the river. A paddle of platypuses nest on the riverbank and are often seen by guests.

It also includes a pontoon for sea planes and boats.

While built in a Georgian style, the building is unique in that it also features an octagonal three-storey central tower, reminiscent of a French chateau.

Mr Blacklow said there was flexibility available to the next owner depending on how they wished to operate the business.

“There are three different options for a manager’s residence on site, so a working couple would find it ideal to live there and enjoy the riverside ambience,” he said.

While the Tasmanian tourism sector had its struggles during the onset and throughout Covid, this is now shifting.

“It is certainly shifting now, strong visitor numbers are coming into our state,” Mr Blacklow said.

“It was very difficult during 2020 and 2021 trying to sell higher value tourism properties with the uncertainty of travel and border closures.”

While New Norfolk is colloquially known as “the antiques capital of Tasmania” today it is also a gateway to major Derwent Valley tourist attractions.

“At the 2021 Australian Tourism Town Awards, New Norfolk rated No.1 in Tasmania and No.3 in Australia – the profile is quickly increasing,” Mr Blacklow said.

The freehold and business at No.6 Bridge St, New Norfolk will be sold by Knight Frank via expressions of interest closing April 28.