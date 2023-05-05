Risby Cove: Opportunity is knocking way out west

ON Tasmania’s West Coast, Risby Cove is a property unlike any other.

Located in the tourist town Strahan, the property is the area’s only true waterfront motel, set in a peaceful cove that was once a maritime centre.

The site is surrounded by history and activity, including the century-old Steamship Company Workshop, which is now a gallery featuring local artists.

The restaurant is one of the finest in Tasmania, with dinner service complimenting the unique setting alongside the quiet reflective waters of the marina and harbour.

The 11 suites are all spacious, luxuriously appointed, and each one is outfitted to reflect an aspect of the area’s landscape.

Knight Frank hotel, motel and business consultant, John Blacklow said Risby Cove has all the attributes of being one of the best boutique properties in Tasmania.·

“Risby Cove has very impressive trading figures and profitability,” he said.

“It is the number one rated restaurant in Strahan and always has a good occupancy rate due to its superior position.

“There is nothing on the market at the moment that compares.”

Mr Blacklow said the property had attracted a good level of inquiry since hitting the market.

While some of that came from within Tasmania, he said about 70 per cent were from interstate.

Mr Blacklow said it was a very well established business, but there is scope for the next owner to put their own stamp on it.

“It has been operated under management, but ideally it suits a live-in couple,” he said.

Located at No.44 Esplanade, Risby Cove is just 300m from the centre of town.

A Crown Lease starting in 2004 has a 40-year term.

The restaurant and conference building were built in 1999, while apartments were constructed in 2004 and 2015.

Around the site there are lawn areas, extensive decks, open verandas, a seawall, a canal and vessel berthing area, dinghy davits, storage sheds, a timber kayak hut, plus a recently upgraded carparking area and a gravel driveway.

Mr Blacklow said when designing Risby Cove, the challenge for the owners was to create a modern luxury motel that was in keeping with the aesthetics, environmental and historical values of the area.

In particular, they wanted to respect and retain the original pioneering heritage values of its past and its strong connection to the sea, he said.

“The final design was inspired by its sawmilling heritage values and its stunning waterfront and harbour location, and a desire to create the best tourist accommodation that fitted into this theme,” Mr Blacklow said.

“The owners supervised the building, ensuring authenticity of design, an uncompromising eye for detail and quality — from roof to fittings and furnishings,” he said.

“They even commissioned furniture and fixtures constructed from blackwood timber salvaged from the Gordon River, under special licence, by a furniture specialist.

“Risby Restaurant Bar features recycled Huon pine that Risby Brothers milled for the town wharf in 1896.

“From the crossheads under the decking, they resisted the elements for over 100 years, testament to the resilience and durability of this Tasmanian timber.

“Other salvaged timber has been sensitively used in the joinery, furniture and construction of the complex.

“Skeletons of ‘hulked’ wrecked vessels from the turn of the century add a mystery and a days-gone-by ambience to the property.

“The extensive timber decks, marina berthing area, landscaping and timber seawall all complement the design.

“Meanwhile, the units were designed in a layout and presentation that was sympathetic to the area yet totally modern, luxurious and elegantly finished.”

No.44 Esplanade, Strahan is listed with Knight Frank. The freehold and business is for sale with offers invited in excess of $2m plus stock.